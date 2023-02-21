2023 Nissan Magnite Updated – New Features Added, Some Deleted

Safety has been enhanced with 2023 Nissan Magnite as TPMS, TCS, hill start assist and vehicle dynamic control are now standard

Nissan India is gearing up to strengthen its presence in the B-SUV segment. Post April 2023, Kicks will be kicked off Nissan India’s lineup. GT-R was already dropped long ago. What is going to remain on offer, is Magnite.

Nissan is updating Magnite for MY2023 with RDE-compliant engines. This has resulted in a up to Rs. 20,500 price hike, depending on the variant. Along with that, we will see new safety features added to Magnite as standard fitment across the range.

Nissan Magnite – Changes

There won’t be any changes with 2023 Nissan Magnite where design is concerned. Upgrades will be made to its engine, making it RDE (Real Driving Emissions) compliant. These upgrades to powertrain are associated with an increased cost. Nissan isn’t impervious to it either. There is a price hike of up to Rs. 20,500 associated with this update.

What is good news for buyers is that Nissan is going to offer new safety features as standard. These are TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), TCS (Traction Control System), vehicle dynamic control and hill start assist functions. Making novelty features like TPMS as standard by Nissan is commendable.

It is not all additions, though. Nissan has cut down on some features too. Magnite’s LED fog lights are now limited to just top-spec XV Premium trim. Mid-spec XL trim used to get rear parcel shelf and two tweeters on top of four speakers. With the 2023 Nissan magnite, XL trim loses both rear parcel shelf and tweeters.

TPMS helps you keep a check on tyre pressure, thereby reducing risk of accident and uneven tyre wear. Nissan has already set a decent foundation where safety is concerned. It scored a respectable 4-stars in GNCAP crash tests too. Other standard features are rear defogger and rear washer and wiper.

How Does It Fare Against Rivals

2023 Magnite prices have been increased by up to Rs. 20,500. For the price, Nissan Magnite offers LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, 8” infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7” digital instrument screen, 16” alloy wheels, cruise control and a lot more.

The 1.0L 3-cylinder engine is shared with Renault and is offered with two configs. In NA config it delivers 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque, coupled to a 5-speed MT. In turbo configuration, it delivers 100 bhp and 160 Nm. Only the turbo variant gets a CVT option. It rivals Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and the likes.