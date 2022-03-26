2023 Renault Kwid Electric Spied – Upcoming Tata Punch EV Rival

Renault is developing a battery-powered version of Kwid for many international markets

Like many other automakers, Renault is planning on venturing into the electric mobility space in many international markets. The company’s new electric car Kwid E-Tech has been touted to cater to the entry-level EV segment in several markets. This model is already on sale in China where it is known as City K-ZE.

A test mule of this EV was recently spotted on the streets of Brazil ahead of its official launch in South America. A concept of the fully electric Kwid also made an appearance at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020. As seen in the recent spy shots, Kwid E-Tech is very similar to its IC engine counterpart with its design based on the facelifted Kwid.

2023 Renault Kwid Electric Spied

Barring the closed-off front grille, Kwid E-Tech is more or less similar to the gasoline version of this hatchback. Also, there is no exhaust in the battery-powered vehicle. In fact, the test unit seen in these spy shots resembles the China-spec City K-ZE very closely. Side and rear profiles of the car are exactly identical to the regular Kwid.

While there are no confirmed technical details on the Brazilian-spec Kwid EV, reports suggest that it will be equipped with a more powerful electric powertrain than the one offered in Dacia Spring offered in Europe. The latter is also a Kwid-based EV. The European electric hatch is powered by a 26.8 kWh battery pack which returns an output of 44 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque.

It claims a range of 295km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. In China, K-ZE is offered with the same battery pack and offers a range of 271km (NEDC cycle).

A relatively small battery size aided by a low kerb weight of 970 kg allows the battery unit to be charged at a quick rate. Using a standard 7.4kW wall box AC charger, it takes four hours for the battery to get rejuvenated fully.

On the heels of the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault announced that it will be launching Kwid EV in India in the next two years. But that has not happened yet. If the Kwid electric is launched in India, it will rival the likes of upcoming electric cars – Tata Punch EV, Maruti EV, etc.

Existing Kwid in India

Currently, Kwid in India is available in four trims namely RXL, RXL (O), RXT and Climber which are priced between Rs Rs 4.49 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in two naturally aspirated petrol engine options- a 0.8-litre unit and a 1.0-litre unit. The former produces 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter kicks out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque.

