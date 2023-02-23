2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Alloys, New Colours – Launch Soon

2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Continental GT and Interceptor gets all black treatment – Alloys, New colours, LED headlight, USB charger

Wire-spoke wheels are a perfect match for Royal Enfield 650 twins, owing to the elegant neo-retro profile of these bikes. It explains why alloy wheels were never offered as an option with Interceptor and Continental GT 650. However, things are set to change with the 650 Twins will soon get alloy wheel variants with new colour options. Now launched in Europe, Royal Enfield will soon be launching these in India.

2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Alloy wheels help achieve a sportier, aggressive profile for a bike. However, with the easy-going vibes of 650 twins, alloy wheels may seem a bit out of place. But in terms of practicality, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres can be advantageous.

For example, fixing a puncture becomes a lot easier. Unlike wire-spoke wheels with tubed tyres, there is no need to take out the wheel to fix the puncture. As the puncture problem is quite widespread with the roads strewn with various types of debris, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are a better choice.

Another benefit of alloy wheels is that they are largely maintenance-free. Off-roading capabilities are limited with alloy wheels, but it won’t even be needed in case of folks whose usage will be limited to city streets and highways. In comparison, wire-spoke wheels may require periodic inspection and maintenance.

Wire-spoke wheels also tend to corrode faster on the inside, especially when exposed to water or humid conditions over a prolonged period. Internal corrosion of the wheels can itself cause punctures quite frequently. Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres don’t have such issues.

New Colours, OBD-2 compliance

Along with the alloy wheels, Royal Enfield 650 twins will get cosmetic updates as well. As can be seen in the leaked photos, RE 650 Twins alloy wheel variant comes in new colours and graphics. Continental GT650 is seen in Silver colour with Orange stripes and Black colour with Blue stripes.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 alloy wheel variant is seen with Navy Blue colour with Orange / Yellow dual tone finish. In addition, these motorcycles get blacked out finish on the engine, exhaust, front forks – giving it a meaner look.

OBD-2 compliance is another update that 650 twins will be getting. The deadline for the same is March 31, 2023. Under OBD-2 compliance, the bikes will be fitted with an on-board diagnostic system. It can monitor and report emission levels in real-time. OBD-2 will be more effective in controlling pollution in comparison to the existing 6-monthly PUC system.

Updated Royal Enfield 650 twins are expected to be launched in the coming days. With the updates and OBD-2 compliance, it is likely that prices will be bumped up slightly for Interceptor and Continental GT. Interceptor 650 current model is priced in the range of Rs 2.9 lakh to Rs 3.14 lakh. Continental GT 650 retails in the range of Rs 3.05 lakh to Rs 3.31 lakh. (ex-sh prices).