2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 New Gen Spied For First Time

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be launched sometime early next year

Royal Enfield is currently in a transition phase where it is updating older models for new ones. While Meteor 350 came in to replace the Thunderbird range at the end of 2020, the new-gen Classic replaced the older generation model last year. Both new models are based on a 350cc platform that utilises a new J-series engine.

Soon this new platform and engine combination will also be seen in the upcoming Hunter 350 as well has been spied frequently during its testing phase. Another motorcycle that will be employing this combo will be the new-gen Bullet 350 and a test mule of the same has been spotted for the time.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 New Gen Spied

Development of the new-gen Bullet has been in the news very often but until now there has been no proof of it. The latest spy spics are the first confirmation about the bike’s development.

On seeing recent spy shots, one can immediately notice various differences in detail when compared to the existing Bullet 350. The biggest highlight is a double-cradle frame holding the engine as a stressed member, unlike the current model which features a single downtube frame.

Construction and casing of the engine are similar to Meteor and new-gen Classic with a new-gen J-series engine taking over from the outgoing UCE (unified construction engine) unit. Other than this there are some subtle yet significant visual updates.

2023 Bullet 350 – Visual Highlights

For instance, the testing prototype is seen with a new headlamp and taillamp which is starkly similar to Classic Reborn. It gets a new headlamp encasing as well which is embellished in chrome. It gets a brand new single-piece seat although the padding seems similar to the split-style seats in the new Classic. Front and rear fenders will also be different units from their predecessor.

Speaking of the seat, the rider saddle gets a nice kink which should be proper lumbar support to the rider’s tailbone. New-gen Bullet gets a similar handlebar which is taller and more pulled towards the rider than the one in Classic Reborn. In addition, it features circular rearview mirrors also dipped in chrome.

It will be interesting to see if Royal Enfield offers a kick start with the new-gen Bullet 350 since many purists love the feel of a kick start. Majority of Bullet buyers are such purists, however, the new J series engine in Meteor and Classic doesn’t come with a kick start. More details are expected to surface in coming months.

New Gen Bullet 350 – Expected Specs

Powering the new Royal Enfield Bullet will be a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties will be handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking will be taken care of by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear while being aided by a single-channel ABS.