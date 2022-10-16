2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Render In New Colours – Launch Soon

Bullet 350 has remained a favourite since several decades owing to its rustic charm and ‘go anywhere’ capabilities

Market leader in middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is on a mission to refresh its 350cc portfolio. The first bike to get the all new platform and J-series engine was Meteor 350, launched in 2020. Last year, new-gen Classic 350 was launched and this year, we saw the launch of Hunter 350. Now, it’s Bullet 350’s turn to get the generation update.

New-gen Bullet 350 styling

While there are some visual tweaks, new-gen Bullet retains much of its core character. Just like its predecessors, the bike’s striking road presence and bold attitude will continue to be a major draw for enthusiasts. Some of the key changes that have been seen on test mules include a new headlamp and taillamp. These are not very different from the ones used on new-gen Classic 350.

Chrome highlights have been used liberally and they are around the same level as compared to existing Bullet. Chrome bits can be seen on the headlamp, turn indicators, fuel tank and rear view mirrors. The long chrome plated exhaust pipe is another feature that makes the bike hard to miss on the streets.

Retro theme is largely the same as earlier, with features like round headlamp and turn indicators, classic tear-drop shaped fuel tank, old-school utility boxes on the side, broad rear mud guard and wire-spoke wheels. Based on the production-specs spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of 2023 Bullet 350. Please note that these renders are work of an independent artist and not commissioned by Royal Enfield.

It is possible that some new colour options can be introduced for new-gen Bullet 350. In its current form, standard Bullet is offered in colour options of Black, Onyx Black and Bullet Silver. Bullet ES (Electric Start) variant has more sprightly colour options such as Regal Red and Royal Blue.

Riding ergonomics remains largely similar, although the single-piece saddle could get better quality foam for improved user experience. The bike has a wide, ergonomically placed handlebar for optimal comfort and minimal strain. Scooped out rider’s section of the seat ensures optimal comfort and control. Pillion seat section is long and wide and comes with grab rails for added convenience and safety.

New-gen Bullet 350 engine

New-gen Bullet will be using the new 350cc platform, currently in use with Meteor and new Classic 350. The engine will be the new J-series unit that makes 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The existing 350cc engine delivers slightly less power at 19.1 bhp. However, torque is higher at 28 Nm.

Difference in power and torque numbers isn’t big enough to make any major difference in actual ride experience. Moreover, it is a fact that the new 350cc platform and engine have been able to significantly reduce vibrations. Users have reported much smoother rides on Meteor 350 and new Classic 350. These benefits will be available with new Bullet as well.