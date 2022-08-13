2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Render – In 7 New Colours

Royal Enfield has plans to launch multiple new motorcycles based on their 350cc platform – Bobber 350 is one of them

Royal Enfield already has a single-seater option on the Classic 350. You must be thinking that’s it, right? That’s the Classic 350 Bobber. No. As the name suggests, it is just a single-seater variant of the Classic 350. A bobber is not a cruiser motorcycle with the back seat removed. It is much more than that.

Royal Enfield has plans to launch a proper bobber based on their new Classic 350. It is expected to arrive in the showroom sometime next year. Ahead of that, here is a render version of the same. Please note that this Classic 350 Bobber Render is a work of imagination and has not been commissioned or approved by Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Render

This reimagined Classic 350 Bobber is digitally created by our rendering artist Pratyush Rout. A lot of thought process goes into creating a bobber motorcycle. In the render, you can see that the wheelbase has been extended quite a bit more than the standard Classic 350.

The ground clearance is lowered to give the rider that low-slung riding position. The handlebar is raised too. And then the leather-wrapped, coil spring suspended single-seat adorns the total look of the motorcycle.

The Vintage Red colour gives the motorcycle that mandatory old-world charm. How can we talk about a Royal Enfield motorcycle without mentioning its curvaceous body panels? It’s like peanut butter without peanuts. The sculpted metallic fuel tank in the render is a little different from the Classic 350 cruiser. This redesigned fuel tank gives the motorcycle that bobber feel.

The render also gets bar-end rear view mirrors finished in black. The engine compartment gets a blacked-out finish to give a sporty appeal. The Classic 350 Bobber render also gets some side body panels. No more, no less. Just the right amount. The render also gets a chrome-finished exhaust tip to add to the panache of the Bobber motorcycle.

Finishing off the old world charm are the round headlights and round tail lights with chrome surround, round indicators and round instrument cluster. 2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber also gets the tripper display to handle navigation and phone connectivity.

Engine and Specs

The render also gets a telescopic front suspension like the Classic 350 cruiser. The rear twin shocks have been replaced with a center-mounted rear mono-shock unit. The Classic 350 Bobber render gets the same J-Series engine displacing 349 cc and developing 20.2 bhp of power @6100 RPM and 27 Nm of torque @4000 RPM.

The Classic 350 cruiser motorcycle weighs 195 kg and the Bobber could weigh around the same. The cruiser motorcycle in production also gets spoked wheels at the front and back which our Bobber render also retains. The Bobber also carries over the front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Bobber motorcycles usually come with smaller tyres both at the front and back and our render reflects the same. Considering the revisions and the changes to the motorcycle, it is very logical to assume that the Classic 350 Bobber render can be around Rs 30,000 dearer than the Classic 350. There are multiple reports about the possibility of a Classic 350 Bobber launch in 2023. If the Bobber motorcycle looks anything like our rendering artist imagined, we’re in for a treat.