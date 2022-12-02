2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Scram Spied – New Details

Royal Enfield Scram 450 will get the same engine, chassis and most other hardware as Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is taking its ‘four motorcycles a year’ strategy seriously. This year, we got the new Classic 350, Scram 411 and Hunter 350. They also unveiled Super Meteor 650, which will launch in Jan 2023. But what after that?

Well, there are many new motorcycles planned for launch by RE. One of them is an all new Himalayan 450 and Scram 450. Of the two, it is the Scram 450 that has now been spied somewhere in Europe.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Scram Spied

For starters, Scram 450 will get a different design than Scram 411 which is currently on sale in India. It will also get a new 450cc engine mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. Even though Himalayan 450 is spotted with USD forks at front, Scram 450 still seems to get telescopic units.

Himalayan 450 seems to be a more premium in comparison, and with recently spied Hero XPulse 400 on the horizon, things are only getting more interesting in the mid-size ADV segment.

Also, Himalayan 450 gets split seats and a different riding triangle than a single-piece seat on Scram 450. The frame will be sturdier than on Scram 411 and performance will be enhanced too. This new 450cc engine is likely to make around 30 bhp and 40 Nm of torque whereas the old 411cc engine used to make 24 bhp and 32 Nm.

New RE Himalayan Scram 450 will get a host of electronic goodies like ride-by-wire, riding modes, and a tripper display for Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. It also gets alloy wheels with block-pattern tyres typically found on scrambler-style bikes. Whereas Himalayan 450 will get spoked wheels with AT tyres.

Launch & Competition

Royal Enfield has not yet revealed any official info regarding the launch timeline. But looking at the recent test mule, it does look in a near-production-ready state. Plus it had minimal camouflage and most of the bodywork can be seen. We expect Scram 450 sometime next year. Maybe EICMA 2023?

When launched, Scram 450 will be a much superior product to Scram 411. And it will be a more worthy opponent to Yezdi Scrambler, KTM 390 and Hero might also launch a scrambler-style XPulse 300T in the future.

