2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied – 2 Test Mules, New Details

With improved performance numbers and new features, Himalayan 450 will be a better match against rivals like BMW G310GS, KTM 390 ADV and upcoming Hero Xpulse 300

Spied on road tests, Himalayan 450 is expected to debut at the EICMA 2023 that will be held in November this year. Launch in India is likely to take place next year. With the latest iteration of Himalayan, the focus is on overcoming limitations associated with the smaller capacity Himalayan 411. Furthermore, new features such as USD front forks will ensure tangible improvements in ride dynamics.

Two test mules of the new 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have now been spied. Thanks to these, we now have a closer look at the upcoming Himalayan 450. As compared to the current model, Himalayan 450 comes across as an evolved machine. It has a contemporary design with a largely rounded appearance that’s more pleasing to the eyes. Some of the retro flavour has been retained, as evident in features such as round headlamp, rear view mirrors and instrument dial.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 New Spy Shots

Dimensionally, Himalayan 450 will be quite close in comparison to current Himalayan. Things like seat height are expected to be around 800 mm, which is kind of a sweet spot in terms of achieving optimal balance and handling. Current Himalayan is 2,190 mm long, 840 mm wide and has ground clearance of 220 mm.

Riding comfort seems just right, made possible with centrally mounted footpegs and ergonomically placed handlebar. Scooped-up rider seat should be able to provide adequate lumbar support. Just like other Royal Enfield bikes, customization options will be available for Himalayan 450. Apart from USD forks, other updates could include ride modes, GPS navigation, assist and slipper clutch and ride-by-wire system.

It will get a fully digital instrument cluster, a first for RE. While Himalayan 450 will be a better equipped machine, Royal Enfield will ensure that it continues to offer the price advantage. Competitive pricing has always been an USP for the company and it will be available with Himalayan 450.

As compared to current Himalayan that retails at a starting price of around Rs 2.2 lakh, Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 2.60 lakh to Rs 2.70 lakh. At this price point, it will work out cheaper than most other rivals including 390 Adventure that starts at Rs 3.04 lakh. All prices Ex-sh.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

While current Himalayan is among the popular choices in its segment, enthusiasts have often found its 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm output a bit lacking at times. It’s especially true when negotiating steep inclines combined with loose gravel or muddy conditions. Himalayan 450 can do much better, as it is expected to generate around 30 bhp and 40 Nm.

It may not be possible for Himalayan 450 to match each and every feature available with rivals. For example, KTM 390 Adventure comes with features such as state-of-the-art 5-inch full colour TFT display, WP APEX suspension, offroad mode, offroad ABS, cornering ABS and traction control system. However, Himalayan 450 will definitely narrow the performance gap. Combined with competitive pricing, Himalayan 450 could emerge as another bestseller for Royal Enfield.