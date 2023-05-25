2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Testing – Gets LED Headlight

Meteor 350 could become the first 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield to feature an LED headlight setup

Royal Enfield rules the 350cc motorcycle segment. In April 2023, their sales in the 350cc segment were over 62k units. Despite having a market share of over 90% in the segment, Royal Enfield continues to be focused on updating their 350cc motorcycles.

In comes MY2023 RE Meteor 350, spied testing for the first time. This particular test mule is based on top-spec Supernova trim, but features wire-spoke rims, a silver-finished engine bay and for the first time in Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio, an LED headlight. Let’s take a look at everything new.

MY2023 RE Meteor 350 Spotted Testing

With this MY2023 update, Royal Enfield is aiming at adding a few more features to the Meteor 350. These new updates with Meteor 350 are likely to bring more retro-ness and classic-ness.

We say this because Meteor 350 has always embraced a neo-retro cruiser look, instead of a classic cruiser look. Elements lending Meteor 350 a neo-retro appeal are alloy wheels and a blackened engine bay. Royal Enfield is bringing more chrome into the equation that will uplift its classic appeal considerably.

More chrome is in the form of wire-spoke rims, engine bay finish (think Classic 350 Chrome Red) and headlight housing garnish. Adding more retro charm is an all-new front fender too. Rather, an all-new mud guard for the front fender brings an old-world charm of the yesteryears. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Aditya Raja for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Mechanically similar to current model

This new test mule is based on top-spec Supernova trim. Except for the new LED headlights, design changes and chrome additions are less likely to feature on Fireball and Stellar variants. Fuel tank is similar to the current model too. So, no 20L fuel tank like RE offered on the Thunderbird 350 and 500.

Mechanically, the same 349cc J-series engine will power the MY2023 RE Meteor 350. Performance figures stand at 20.2 bhp of power at 6100 RPM and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 RPM, mated to the same 5-speed gearbox. The wire-spoke rim variant of Supernova trim along with new chrome additions will probably sell alongside existing variant with black engine bay and alloy wheel.

While LED headlights will be part of the entire variant range. A small price hike could be associated with this update. Currently, Meteor 350 range costs Rs. 2.04 lakh for Fireball, Rs. 2.10 lakh for Stellar and Rs. 2.25 lakh for Supernova trims (all prices ex-sh).