2023 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 EX Debuts – New Features

In Europe, all three new Suzuki scooters will go on sale from spring of 2023; best suited for everyday commutes

At the ongoing INTERMOT Cologne International Motorcycle and Scooter Fair in Germany, Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Burgman Street 125EX. New Address 125 and Avenis 125 have also been showcased. Suzuki Address 125 is sold as Access 125 in India and it is one of the bestselling 125cc scooters in the country.

Avenis 125 was launched in India last year in November, at a starting price of Rs 86,700. With its sporty styling, Avenis takes on rivals such as TVS Ntorq. While all three scooters have a distinctive profile, they have quite a few components in common under the skin.

New Burgman Street 125EX features

Positioned as a premium compact scooter, Burgman Street 125EX has a maxi-styled body design. It has sharp panelling and fine detailing, all of which help achieve a sporty profile. Some key features include LED headlight and LED position lights, LED rear combination light, body mounted windscreen, full digital instrument console, USB charging port, ample under seat storage of 21.5 litres, roomy floorboard area, aluminium pillion footrest, comfy seating and stylish exhaust muffler.

What makes Burgman Street 125EX truly unique is its Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-?) engine. This is possibly an advanced version of the SEP engine in use with Address 125 and Avenis 125. Burgman Street 125EX is the first Suzuki two-wheeler to get SEP Alpha engine. Not only does it improve performance and overall ride dynamics, but also helps the environment by reducing emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

SEP Alpha ensures powerful acceleration, all while offering high fuel efficiency of 52.6 kmpl. CO2 emissions are just 44g/km. SEP Alpha works in combination with Suzuki’s new Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) idling stop system and Silent Starter System. SEP Alpha has also helped achieve higher reliability and lightweight profile for Burgman Street 125EX.

New Address 125 and Avenis 125

As compared to Burgman and Avenis, Address 125 (Access 125) has a relatively sober profile. It utilizes a mix of retro bits and urban styling. With curvy body panels and intelligent use of chrome highlights, Address 125 has been endowed with a magnetic persona. It can appeal to folks across age groups, unlike Burgman and Avenis that are primarily targeted at younger audiences.

Avenis 125 has a sharp profile and is perfectly suited for busy city streets. It comes with the promise of fast acceleration, deft handling and smooth rides. Some key features include low-mounted LED headlight, vertically positioned LED DRLs, sporty meter visor, stylish grab rails, sporty alloy wheels and edgy upswept muffler.

All three scooters share the same 124 cc air-cooled, SOHC, single cylinder motor. It generates 8.5 HP of max power and 10 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. All three scooters have disc-drum setup with combined brake system. Suspension setup comprises standard telescopic forks at front and swingarm type rear suspension.