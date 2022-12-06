2023 Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX Launch Teaser – New Features

Premium 125cc scooter segment is likely to heat up with the launch of new Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX in near future

Suzuki Motorcycle India has shown consistent growth. In September 2022, Suzuki registered its highest-ever sales. Most of Suzuki’s strength in India comes from scooters and not motorcycles. For many reasons, Suzuki motorcycle sales have been dull for a long time.

For reference, Suzuki sold 2,348 units of 150cc Gixxer duo and just 190 units of 250cc Gixxer trio in the month of September 2022. Suzuki’s budget and commuter motorcycle basket is currently empty. Suzuki only offers V-Strom 650 XT, Hayabusa and recently launched Katana in the big bikes category.

With just scooters to bank on, Suzuki is set to strengthen its scooter portfolio in India. Access 125 is the highest-selling scooter for the brand followed by Burgman Street 125. Now, Suzuki is set to update its Burgman Street 125 with new features and enhancements to make it more appealing. Let’s take a look.

2023 Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX

At INTERMOT Cologne International Motorcycle and Scooter Fair held in Germany, Suzuki showcased three of its 125cc scooters for Europe. These were Address 125, Avenis 125 and all-new Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX. Address 125 sold globally is the same as Access 125 that is sold in India.

Of these three, it is Burgman Street 125EX that is making some buzz in India. Suzuki recently teased it on its social media handles revealing key updates that will come with this update. It is likely to be launched as the top-spec trim, while the outgoing scooter will be sold as a base-spec trim.

For starters, Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX is still the same scooter as the outgoing model. Design and powertrain are kept identical. Suzuki is offering some key upgrades that are likely to offer more value to customers. A 12” rear alloy wheel as opposed to a 10” alloy wheel on the outgoing model. This way, Suzuki is adding more comfort and stability. Other features include a silent starter/generator like we have seen on Activa 6G and an auto start/stop system as we have seen with Yamaha’s 125cc scooters. All the features on the Ride Connect variant will be carried over to this new update.

Powertrain Changes

Suzuki is now offering SEP-Alpha tech on Burgman Street 125 EX unlike the SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) offered on the outgoing model. This is likely to be a tweaked version of SEP that is tuned towards more efficiency. Suzuki claims 56 km/l of fuel efficiency from this new EX variant of Burgman Street.

With time, this SEP-Alpha is likely to also make it on Access 125 and Avenis 125. One can expect a slight price hike over the outgoing model owing to all the new features on an already feature-rich maxi-styled scooter. It is powered by a 124cc SOHC engine with 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm. Main feature highlights are LED headlights, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Launch timeline is not yet revealed, but it is likely to be sooner than one thinks. Its main rival is Aprilia SXR 125 and other rivals include TVS NTORQ, Honda Activa 125, Honda Grazia, Yamaha Ray ZR and the likes. For reference, Burgman Street currently starts from just under Rs. 90K. A price bump is likely.