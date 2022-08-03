2023 Suzuki WagonR Facelift Debuts – New Features, Colours

Along with WagonR, changes have also been introduced for WagonR Stingray and WagonR Custom Z models

Updates for Suzuki WagonR facelift and other models primarily focus on improving overall look and feel, along with enhancing safety of users. Internals like engine and other hardware are largely the same as earlier.

In the Indian market, 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in January in the price range of Rs 5.4 lakh to Rs 7.1 lakh. Quite a few updates were introduced across styling, technology, comfort, safety and performance. New colour options were also added.

2023 Suzuki WagonR Facelift

2023 Suzuki WagonR Facelift in Japan will be available in the price range of 1,217,700 yen to 1,509,200 yen (Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh). In comparison, WagonR Stingray will be offered in the price bracket of 1,688,500 yen to 1,811,700 yen (Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10.75 lakh). WagonR Custom Z model is priced in the range of 1,474,000 yen to 1,756,700 yen (Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh).

Some of the key features of WagonR facelift include a revised front fascia with changes to the front grille and front bumper. WagonR Custom Z variant gets a similar set of updates, all while ensuring a unique profile for the mini passenger car.

On the inside, key features of WagonR facelift include Type-A / Type-C USB power socket, keyless push-start system and automatic air conditioning. Heated driver seat is another key update that will be offered as standard across all variants.

Interior colour theme varies based on the variant and includes an all-black and all-beige option. Japan-spec WagonR has centrally-mounted digital instrument cluster and a full-width AC panel. It has a floating-type touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki Connect connectivity platform.

In terms of safety, the updates include front seat SRS side airbags, SRS curtain airbags, vehicle speed tracking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure suppression and pedestrian detection at night. Most of these features will be offered as standard with all variants of WagonR facelift.

2023 Suzuki WagonR Facelift New Colours

Standard WagonR facelift will have a total of 10 colour options including new ones such as Dusk Blue Metallic, Terracotta Pink Metallic and Foggy Blue Pearl Metallic. WagonR Stingray and WagonR Custom Z will be available in 6 and 8 colour options, respectively. Stingray gets new colour option of Moonlight Violet Pearl Metallic.

WagonR Custom Z gets Denim Blue Metallic and Pure White Pearl. Colour options for WagonR include both single-tone and dual-tone colour options. Moreover, there are variations in the theme used for dual-tone colour variants. The additional colour options will allow users a more personalized experience.

WagonR facelift (Japan) engine options

Japan-spec WagonR is powered by a 660cc motor that is offered in both NA petrol and mild-hybrid configuration. Turbo version of this engine is available with Stingray and Custom Z. Transmission options include 5-speed MT and CVT. Both 2WD and 4WD variants are on offer. Best fuel efficiency of 25.2 kmpl is available with the mild-hybrid powertrain mated to CVT gearbox.