2023 Tata Altroz Spied Testing With Camo – Electric Or Facelift?

Tata Altroz is the safest premium hatchback in the country followed by Jazz, i20 and Baleno

Tata Motors was shooting for gold when it launched Altroz in India. Hence they call it the gold standard in premium hatchback segment. Altroz makes a very compelling case if you ask us. It has one of a kind, 90-degree opening doors, it has all the features and creature comforts one can expect from this segment.

It even looks good too and to top it all off, it scores 5-stars in Global NCAP crash test which is pretty much unrivalled in the segment. Tata even took a dig at i20 and Baleno calling them tricks while it is the real treat. But last time we checked, Baleno is currently the highest-selling car of any segment in India. i20 makes it to top 10 hatchbacks list.

Tata needs to do something to spruce up this segment. In that regard, we recently received new spy shots of 2023 Altroz currently being tested on road. But what can it be? Altroz CNG, Altroz EV or Altroz Facelift? Let’s take a closer look.

2023 Tata Altroz Spied

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Rajeesh Kumar for sharing these exclusive spy shots on Rushlane Spylane. It is likely to be a model year 2023 Altroz and is fully camouflaged. Altroz CNG is being under testing since 2021 and just last month, we even spied an Altroz CNG with emission testing equipment. But this new test mule isn’t equipped with emission testing gear.

So, what is it then? It could be a facelift of the current Altroz. We say this because Altroz has been on sale since January 2020. Which is 2.5 years ago and has not gotten a single update since launch. It got a Dark Edition option and that’s it. But, i20 and especially Baleno trailing way ahead of Altroz. Hence, Tata is likely to launch a facelift to re-establish interests around its gold standard and drive sales further.

Coming to the test mule in question, it seems to be the top-trim as it gets rear defogger and rear washer with wiper. The wiper is somehow not present. But it is a top-spec trim. One notable change that we could spot in an instance is that this test mule gets single-tone alloy wheels. While outgoing model gets dual-tone alloys.

Upcoming Altroz EV?

Coming to the last set of predictions, it also has a very high chance of being the production version of Altroz EV. We say this because test mule has a cutout for exhaust tip to jut out. But an exhaust is not visible from the camera’s angle. Altroz EV was first showcased at 2020 Auto Expo.

This test mule might be an EV as Tata Motors is expanding its EV portfolio vigorously with the recent announcement of Tiago EV. 2023 Altroz EV was supposed to get the same battery pack as Nexon EV Prime and around 350 to 400 km of claimed range. Right now, Altroz gets a 1.2L petrol engine option and a 1.5L diesel engine option and competes with Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and the likes. More info will revolve soon.