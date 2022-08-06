2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Spied – 360 Degree Camera, Larger Touchscreen

With petrol engine option, base variants of Harrier and Safari will be available at a lower starting price

While diesel has been the fuel of choice for SUVs, the shift to BS6 emission norms has created the need for petrol powered SUVs. Achieving BS6 compliance with petrol motor works out cheaper, ultimately reducing the vehicle’s starting price. Most OEMs now offer petrol option with their SUVs and some like Maruti have ditched diesel option entirely and taken a petrol-only approach.

In the midsize SUV segment, popular options include Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. With the exception of Harrier and Safari that have only diesel option, all other SUVs have both petrol and diesel engine options. By adding petrol option for Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors will be able to make these accessible to a larger segment of buyers.

2023 Tata Harrier facelift

Apart from adding a petrol engine option, Tata Motors will also be introducing a range of updates for the upcoming Harrier facelift. Spotted on road tests, Harrier facelift is internally referred to as Q5MCE. It is expected to get visual enhancements as well as functional updates. Looks can be improved with updates to the front fascia including the grille, headlamps and bumper. Harrier facelift is also expected to get a new set of alloy wheels.

On the inside, Harrier facelift will pack in an updated infotainment system with larger display. Stereo system could also be updated. It is possible that iRA connected car tech, which is currently offered with top-spec variants, could be made available with mid-spec variants as well.

Other possible additions could include 360 degree surround view camera, ventilated seats, air purifier and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some of these features are already available with the Harrier Kaziranga Edition.

With XUV700 now setting the agenda in midsize SUV segment, it is possible that Harrier facelift could get ADAS features. Tata Motors will try to match ADAS features or even exceed the range of options available with XUV700. In the latter case, expect significant bookings cancellations for XUV700 that is currently experiencing extra-long waiting periods of around 24 months for select variants.

Tata Harrier Petrol Launch

While there are no official details about the new petrol motor for Harrier / Safari, it is likely to be a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. It should be able to produce around 150 hp of max power. In their current form, Harrier and Safari share the Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that generates 170 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. New petrol motor for Harrier / Safari will also have both manual and automatic transmission options.

Harrier petrol variant could be launched at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). In case of Safari petrol, the base variant could be offered at around Rs 14.5 lakh. As of now, Harrier and Safari manual variants are available at a starting price of Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 15.25 lakh, respectively. Automatic range begins at Rs 17.35 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively.

