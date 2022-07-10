2023 Tata Harrier Facelift SUV With New Design Language – Render

The biggest change expected on board 2023 Tata Harrier facelift are the introduction of a petrol engine and ADAS features

Tata Motors has been dishing out minor updates and special editions to keep its premium SUV Harrier in the vogue and it has been working so far. Launched in early 2019, the Harrier is inching towards a mid-life refresh which is expected to be ready by early next year.

Our rendering specialist Pratyush Rout has imagined a speculative version of the Tata Harrier facelift based on design cues derived from the recently revealed Avinya concept. The Avinya harbingers the Indian automaker’s change of guard in design language and we expect future Tata vehicles, including the Harrier facelift, to align themselves towards the new direction.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift SUV – Render

At the very center of the new styling lies the modern lighting signature which integrates the new “T” motif on the nose. This element feels at home on the Harrier’s front fascia without any need for a drastic redesign. Of course, one can also expect the facelift to employ new bumpers and slightly revised headlamp cluster.

The Tata Harrier’s IMPACT 2.0 styling has aged well, so the sheet metal design is mostly likely to be carried forward without any changes. The changes to the profile will come in the form of new wheels while the rear is likely to receive new taillight detailing and a spruced up bumper.

The facelift will be an important opportunity for the Tata Harrier to up its game in the highly competitive segment. A rejig of materials and trims, new steering wheel, upgraded infotainment system with modern connectivity features and ADAS would significantly boost the already popular crossover’s appeal.

Harrier Facelift Engine Specs – Petrol?

The Tata Harrier will continue to employ the 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine sourced from former FCA (now part of Stellantis). The motor is good for 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The much talked about 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine is expected to join the powertrain lineup. The homegrown mill is estimated to produce around 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

The Tata Harrier facelift is expected to be ready in time for a first public appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Considering that the standard equipment level is going to be higher than the outgoing version, one can expect a sizable inflation in the price tag but it would be sensible to maintain the entry level price point with a no-frills base variant. Currently, the Harrier range starts at INR 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated Harrier will continue to lock horns with the MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700. The Tata Safari is also expected to embrace a similar design re-alignment in due course.