2023 Tata Nexon Coupe Styled SUV To Rival Creta, Seltos – Render

Tata Nexon Coupe will first debut as a pure EV, followed by petrol and diesel variants

With growing preference for Tata cars, the company is looking to further solidify its position by launching several new products. Tata Motors will have special focus on EVs, as it has already taken early lead in this segment. Nexon EV is currently the top-selling electric car in the country.

In order to boost its EV portfolio, Tata Motors recently launched a new subsidiary that will focus exclusively on EVs. Named Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), the new entity has been established with an initial investment of Rs 7,500 crore. Over the next five years, Tata Motors has plans to launch 10 new EVs. One of these will be Nexon EV Coupe.

2023 Tata Nexon Coupe SUV Render

Tata had started work on developing a Creta rival in 2018. However, the project was put on the back burner, possibly due to lack of resources. Now that business is booming, the company can afford to experiment with new products.

Nexon EV Coupe will be sharing the same platform as that of existing Nexon. Much of the body styling from A to B pillar including windscreen and front doors will be largely the same. It’s beyond B-pillar where things start to change with a coupe-styled tapering roofline. Rear section will be entirely new and will be distinguishable with its large overhang.

It is expected that Nexon EV Coupe will be around 4.3 meters in length, placing it in the compact SUV segment. As compared to existing Nexon, wheelbase will be around 50mm longer. Larger size of the SUV will ensure more legroom and boot space. At the front, the SUV will have a redesigned front fascia. Overall, Nexon EV Coupe will be a lot sportier and premium as compared to current Nexon.

Tata Nexon EV Coupe powertrain

Nexon EV Coupe is expected to use the same powertrain as that of current Nexon EV. However, considering that Nexon EV Coupe will take a couple of years to reach showrooms, the current Nexon EV powertrain will have been upgraded by then. Tata Motors is already working on a long-range Nexon Electric that will have a longer range of around 400 km. It will have a larger 40 kWh battery pack.

Updated Tata Nexon electric is expected to launch later this year. This new powertrain could be used for Nexon EV Coupe. The motor onboard current Nexon EV generates 129 hp and 245 Nm.

Talking about IC engine iterations of Nexon Coupe, the SUV is expected to get a 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor. It is expected to generate around 160 hp of max power. This engine was originally being developed for Harrier and Safari, but the project was shelved. Tata Motors is expected to restart work on the larger capacity petrol motor, which can also be used for other Tata cars that may be under development.

Diesel variants of Nexon Coupe will be powered by the 1.5-litre unit that generates 110 hp of max power. However, this motor will have to be upgraded to comply with BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. 2023 is the deadline to comply with the stricter emission standards. The updated 1.5 litre diesel motor could be tweaked to generate more power and torque.

Tata Nexon EV Coupe launch

Nexon EV Coupe was scheduled to be unveiled as a concept at 2022 Auto Expo. As the event has been cancelled, it’s not clear how Tata plans to take it forward. It is possible that Nexon Coupe could be unveiled via a virtual event. As for launch and sales, it is unlikely to happen before 2023.