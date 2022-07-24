2023 Tata Nexon With Avinya Design – Render In 7 New Colours

The new Tata Nexon could be previewed in the form of a design study as early as Auto Expo 2023

Half a decade after its launch, the Tata Nexon is still continuing to be a strong contender in the highly competitive sub-4m compact crossover segment. Impressive safety rating, fresh design inside out and decent set of powertrains help the Nexon maintain its relevance among the audience.

We witnessed a facelift in 2020 and we expect another one sometime by 2024. Tata Motors probably have already started working on the next generation model which is likely to be ready for 2026-27. This means, it is reasonable to expect a design study to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Next gen Tata Nexon – What to expect?

Tata Motors is currently in the process of going through a significant design evolution under the leadership of new design head Martin Uhlarik who took over from Pratap Bose. We think the recently revealed Avinya concept indicates the design direction the brand is going to take and all its future products will have its influence.

The next generation Tata Nexon has been rendered by our design specialist Pratyush Rout and the inspiration clearly comes from the Avinya. The unmissable new lighting signature which also doubles up as ‘T’ motif forms the core of Tata’s new identity. Low-mounted headlamp clusters which debuted in the Harrier goes well with the rest of the fascia.

The profile is more or less familiar with a raised waistline and an arching roof. We do expect sheet metal changes around the fenders. The rear is going to undergo a significant overhaul and we are guessing the combination lights are going to be full LED.

The automotive world is moving towards minimalist and de-cluttered interior design and we think Tata Motors’ approach will be pretty much in line with this philosophy. The new Tata Nexon will future a modern cabin with state-of-the-art features and creature comforts.

Underpinning the next gen Nexon will be a modular architecture which will adopt both IC and electric propulsion options. Ever stringent emission norms could mean, Tata will have to electrify its petrol and diesel engines (read MHEV/PHEV) to keep selling them. The pure electric version will be aiming to be significantly more efficient than the existing model.

No resting on laurels

In general, the Indian OEMs tend to stretch out a model’s lifespan as long as possible but times are changing. When international players like Hyundai, Kia, MG stick to global standards when it comes to a product lifecycle, it is imperative for the homegrown carmakers to rise up to the challenge as well.

So, if Tata Motors do not come up with a new gen Nexon in about 8 years since its inception, chances are that the crossover may be relegated to the sidelines overnight. This especially when Mahindra has set their eyes on overtaking Tata Motors in the electric SUV race. Mahindra will unveil 5 new electric SUV concepts on 15th Aug 2022.