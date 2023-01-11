2023 Tata Sierra Electric SUV Debuts As Pre-Production Concept

Tata Motors is developing Sierra electric SUV with AWD capabilities which will be underpinned by the Sigma platform

By unveiling two future electric vehicle (EV) concepts last year, Tata Motors has made its intentions very clear. The homegrown automobile giant has put its foot down on the throttle and accelerated towards a revolutionary change. The company is already the largest EV manufacturer in the passenger vehicle market in India.

More importantly, the carmaker intends to occupy the top spot in future as well and hence is working round the clock to ensure that it offers a wide range of products in the EV space. One of the most awaited EVs from Tata Motors is Sierra which will bring a very popular car moniker back into the Indian market. Today, at the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors has revealed a pre-production concept of the Sierra Electric SUV, along with Harrier EV.

2023 Tata Sierra Electric SUV

Back in the 1990s, Sierra was one of the most reliable SUVs in the country with 4×4 capabilities. Despite being long gone, the brand name is still remembered by fans. Tata Motors had unveiled a concept model of Sierra back at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020. In 2020, the company gave its nod to bringing back the Sierra nameplate as a pure EV offering. And now, in 2023, we get to see an updated avatar of the same.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., had revealed that the company intends to add an electric SUV with all-wheel-drive capabilities to its lineup. The brand has essentially ruled out the possibility of a 4×4 drivetrain in an ICE car, hence, the next EV offering could be an SUV fulfilling this criterion.

To Be Based On Sigma EV Platform

Last year, Tata Motors unveiled its very ambitious Curvv Concept that is based on the Gen 2 platform. This architecture can host a wide range of powertrains including battery and IC engine-powered setup along with multiple drivetrain options. Officially named Sigma, this architecture is based on the X4 or ALFA platform of Altroz and Punch.

It has been heavily re-engineered around a battery pack to avoid any compromises and to optimise packaging. In order to do so, the ALFA platform needs to undergo several modifications including deletion of the transmission tunnel, updates to the fuel tank area and side members being pushed to the sides to clear up space.

Sierra EV: Expected Launch

These updates are also likely to make the Sigma platform lighter, more energy efficient and more spacious than ICE platform-based EVs like Nexon EV and Tigor EV. As far as Sierra EV is concerned, the electric SUV is currently under development and it won’t likely make its debut in production form until 2025. It is part of Tata’s plans of developing as many as six new EVs in the next few years.

Unlike the 2020 concept of Sierra, which had 3 doors, the production-spec Sierra EV will feature a conventional five-door layout. 2023 Sierra seen here, features 5 door layout. More electric SUVs are expected to roll out of Tata’s assembly line in future underpinned by both Gen 2 and Gen 3 platforms.