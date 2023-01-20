2023 Tata Sierra Interiors In Official Photos – New Design Language

? Unlike the Estate which slipped through the cracks, some legacy Tata vehicles like Sierra will be revived

Some of the Tata legends of the past are Estate, Indigo Marina and Sierra. Even though Estate and Marina are likely to be left for good, Sierra is making a comeback. Sierra can be called India’s first proper lifestyle SUV. It had a 3 door layout and was based on a ladder frame chassis and was offered with 4X4 as well.

We used to have a blue Sierra in the family and saying that it is pretty, is an understatement. It looked like nothing else on the market. Same is the case with the new 2023 Tata Sierra, which was showcased as a pre-production concept at 2023 Auto Expo. Now a sneak peak of Tata Sierra interior is out revealing what customers can expect when launched.

2023 Tata Sierra Interiors

Tata Sierra was conceived as a lifestyle vehicle. When launched, the market was not very kind to it and it slipped through the cracks. Now that demand for lifestyle vehicles is on the rise, Tata Motors is keen to bring Sierra back from the dead. Only this time, Sierra is making a switch from diesel engine to clean burning petrol and even an EV variant.

2023 Tata Sierra interiors layout looks logical and mostly production ready. Seats might undergo changes and even the steering wheel might be changed to accommodate one that is found on Harrier and Safari. That said, the twin display layout mounted on a high-set dashboard is likely to be retained to the production model.

Sierra gets a futuristic steering wheel with toggles and buttons. There is an illuminated logo in the centre beneath a piano black glass finish. On the concept that was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo, AC vents are not immediately visible and are likely diffusing vents behind the horizontal metal accents. Production-spec models could have conventional vents.

Upcoming Tata Sierra features 5 doors, which wasn’t the case with the old Sierra. With these 2 extra doors, practicality will be enhanced and will widen the horizon for Sierra’s customer base. These provide easy access to the second row. Boot space will be more than sufficient too.

Features & Specs

On the inside, there is a dual-screen layout laid out horizontally. These screens are embedded in different housings and don’t mimic Mercedes’ design on the E-Class. Centre screen will feature infotainment-related controls and the driver’s display will be kept for instrumentation, navigation and more.

Tata will equip the upcoming Sierra with a petrol engine and will spawn a pure EV version as well. There is a possibility that Tata might offer the same diesel engine that powers Harrier and Safari. Launch timeline is not yet final, but is expected to go on sale in 2025. When launched, it will compete with 5-door Thar and other lifestyle SUVs that will have launched by then.