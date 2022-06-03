2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid AWD Debuts – 15.5 Kmpl Mileage

New Toyota Corolla Cross now gets Hybrid Tech and some additional upgrades

The Toyota Corolla Cross is a well loved product in international markets and now, for the 2023 model, Toyota has introduced an additional hybrid option for the crossover. The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid brings in Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid system, which happens to be even more efficient than the previous gen.

In terms of aesthetics, there are some subtle changes on the front fascia of the model. Toyota is offering a total of 10 colour options, 6 of which are in standard single solid colour options while 4 come with a dual-tone combination. Dual tone combos come along with a blacked out roof and can be chosen with Sonic Silver, Acidic Blast, Blue Crush and Barcelona Red.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Variants

Overall line-up consists of 5 trim levels, including LE, XLE, S, SE and XSE. Sports option is available on XSE, SE and S trims. XSE trim gets premium SofTex faux leather upholstery while other models get cloth seats. Corolla Cross Hybrid also gets Toyota’s latest gen infotainment system.

This happens to be an 8-inch touchscreen unit which features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Toyota Sense 3.0 tech pack has also been offered as part of standard package, across the line-up. Sense 3.0 includes features like lane keep assist, lane centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – Key Highlights

The hybrid line-up gets all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard across and still manages to deliver around 37 miles per gallon, which roughly translates into 15.5 kmpl. Under the hood, customers get a 4-cylinder petrol motor (mated to the hybrid system) which can dish out 194 hp, which is around 25 hp more powerful than the standard Corolla Cross. The additional power helps it to do a 0-60 mph in around 8 seconds, which is a second faster than the non-hybrid version.

The standard Corolla Cross’ pricing starts at $23,660 in the US, which roughly translates into 18L INR. With the addition of Hybrid tech and other upgrades, it is safe to presume that the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will cost around $25,000 or around 21-22L INR.

Toyota’s Indian Plans

Back home in India, we don’t think Toyota will plan on bringing in the Corolla Cross, with or without Hybrid tech. As of now, Toyota is working on 2 SUVs for the country. These include a facelifted Urban Cruiser, which shall take considerable inspiration from the soon to be launched Maruti Brezza. 2022 Urban Cruiser is expected to be introduced around a month or two from the launch of the new Brezza. However, the more interesting model is still in the works.

Toyota is collaborating with Suzuki to launch a Creta-Seltos rivalling midsize SUV for the Indian market. Spyshots of initial test mules have already surfaced online. Toyota badged version might make its debut around the 2022 festive season (Q4 of current calendar year). Upon launch, it is likely to be christened as HyRyder.

Maruti’s iteration of the SUV is expected to launch sometime in Jan 2023. Considering the line-up, we don’t think there is any room for the Corolla Cross, even though we still miss the Corolla badge in Toyota’s showrooms.