2023 Toyota Fortuner New Gen To Get Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

Electrified version of Fortuner is likely to debut first in Thailand, followed by other Asian markets

After reports surfaced last year that Toyota is working on a diesel hybrid powertrain, it has now been revealed that it will be a mild-hybrid turbo diesel powertrain. Fortuner will be the first Toyota SUV to be powered by this new powertrain. To be launched in Thailand first, the electrified Fortuner will be the first of its kind 7-seat pick-up platform vehicle (PPV) in the country.

2023 Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid diesel

Fortuner’s mild-hybrid diesel powertrain will be utilizing the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter engine. It is likely to get an integrated starter generator (ISG), which is already available with several of the existing Suzuki mild-hybrid models. The only difference is that this time around it is being integrated with a diesel motor. Some other cars like Geely Okavango also utilize ISG.

It is likely that the new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain will be called GD Hybrid. Talking about key benefits, users can expect higher fuel efficiency and additional torque whenever needed. Improved mileage will come from an auto engine start / stop system. Fortuner mild-hybrid diesel variant will be able to convert kinetic energy produced during braking and deceleration into electrical energy.

Other details about Fortuner mild-hybrid diesel powertrain are not available at this point of time. Toyota is likely to keep things tightly under wraps till they are ready for the launch. If this powertrain goes into production, it could emerge as a game changer for the company.

Things like power, torque, mileage, etc. are unlikely to be revealed anytime soon. The numbers are expected to be better in comparison to the existing 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter engine. This motor is offered with Thai-spec Fortuner Legender 4WD variant. In its present form, the engine generates 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed AT with sequential shift and paddle shift. In terms of pricing, Fortuner mild-hybrid diesel variant could be positioned below the top-spec Legender variant. This will ensure that it remains accessible to a wider audience base.

Hybrids are more practical

While many carmakers are focusing on pure EVs, the likes of Toyota appear to favour hybrid powertrains. This is especially relevant for the current transitional period that marks the shift from ICE powertrains to an all-electric ecosystem. Pure EVs are currently too costly to be widely accepted. Hybrids can work to smoothen the transition, as they will be affordable as well as less polluting and more fuel efficient in comparison to ICE models.

In the Indian market, one of the most awaited hybrid car launches is that of all-new Maruti-Toyota compact SUVs. Based on a common platform, Maruti-Toyota SUVs will come with their own unique styling. They will be utilizing segment-first self-charging hybrid powertrain that will offer best-in-class mileage. Users can also expect improved performance, especially when the SUV is running in EV mode.

With these unique features, Maruti-Toyota SUVs can emerge as formidable rivals to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Toyota’s version of the SUV is expected to be unveiled next month whereas Maruti’s version will be launched sometime during the festive season.

