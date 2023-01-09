2023 Toyota Hilux India Bookings Reopen – Prices Same As Before

Toyota Hilux is offered only in double-cab variant, spawned by an IMV-2 platform sharing underpinnings with Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner

Toyota Hilux Pick-up 4X4 is a lifestyle vehicle best suited for off-roading adventure across the toughest of terrains. It is powered by a 2.8 liter, 4 cylinder turbo-diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner. This engine makes 201 hp power and 420 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual transmission, going up to 500 Nm torque on the 6 speed automatic trim.

It was first introduced in India at the start of 2022. A few weeks after launch, Toyota had to halt bookings of Hilux. This was due to more than expected demand as well as issues like parts shortage, supply chain etc. This left many buyers upset. But there is good news.

2023 Toyota Hilux India Bookings Reopen

Toyota has reopened bookings for Hilux from today. Interested buyers can book at authorized dealerships or online. Interestingly, prices have been kept the same as before. 2023 Hilux prices are the same as 2022 Hilux. It is presented in 3 variants namely STD, High and High AT and priced between Rs 33.99 lakh, Rs 35.80 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. T

It is offered in exterior colour schemes of Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic and Super White. Design features include hexagonal front grille, swept back LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, winged mirrors, electrically adjustable ORVMs, massive bumpers, flared wheel arches, rugged body cladding and 18 inch alloy wheels.

The cabin is done up with fabric seats in the base variant while the top spec model gets leather seating. Features also include manual AC, manual adjustable driver seat (on the base trim), 8 way powered driver seat (on top spec trims), along with tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering. It also sports an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a TFT multi-function display, 6 speaker sound system and a cooled glove box.

Toyota Hilux Safety and Features

Safety equipment includes a total of 7 airbags, speed sensing door lock function, ABS, EBD, cruise control and park assist system. Toyota is also offering an A-TRAC traction control system with the pick-up truck with added features such as downhill assist control. 2023 Hilux Pick-up is also offered with 700mm water wading capacity.

It gets Limited Slip Differential with electronic diff lock and rear diff lock which come into play under extreme off-roading conditions. The safety equipment list continues to include vehicle stability control, whiplash protection for front seats, anti-theft alarm and ISOFIX child seat mounts. All this has gained the Toyota Hilux a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux – an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations world over. Our desire is to excite our customers with lifetime experiences to fulfil their aspiring needs by providing greater mobility choices. We are confident that the globally celebrated Hilux will continue to set new standards of unmatched toughness & awesomeness in India market to suit varied lifestyle utility requirements be it personal or business.”