2023 Toyota Icon SUV Debut On May 15 – Creta, Seltos Rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV will go on sale in Indonesia first, followed by other ASEAN markets

Aiming to boost its presence in compact SUV segment, Toyota will be introducing an all-new Urban Cruiser Icon SUV for international markets. It is scheduled to make its global debut on May 15. It is an entirely new SUV and does not have any links to the discontinued Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV and Urban Cruiser Hyryder sold in India.

With rivals like Hyundai Creta, Toyota’s new Icon SUV can be expected to get a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. Both petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains could be on offer. It is to note that made-in-India Urban Cruiser Hyryder is exported to only select overseas markets such as South Africa. It is not available in ASEAN countries.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon details

Codenamed D03B, Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV will be underpinned by the Daihatsu DNGA platform. This platform is already in use with cars like Toyota Avanza and Toyota Raize. There are some other models too that use the Daihatsu DNGA platform and are available in ASEAN markets such as Indonesia. It won’t be surprising to see Urban Cruiser Icon borrowing quite a few of its hardware and features from Avanza and Raize.

While Toyota has issued a media invite with ‘Icon’ name, it is possible that the SUV could have a different name at the time of launch. It is possible that the SUV could be named ‘Yaris Cross’ when it is launched in Indonesia. That would be a bit surprising, as Toyota already sells a ‘Yaris Cross’ SUV in select international markets. It is not the same, as it is based on the TNGA-B platform.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon is expected to be around 4.3 meters long, which is the same as Hyundai Creta. In the company’s line-up, Urban Cruiser Icon will sit above the Raize SUV that is 4 meters long. Wheelbase of Icon is likely to be 2,655 mm, which is the same as that of Avanza. In comparison, Creta has a shorter wheelbase of 2,610 mm. On papers, it appears that Urban Cruiser Icon will be more spacious than its primary rival Creta.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon powertrain options

Powertrain options for Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV are expected to be borrowed from Raize and other Toyota cars that are underpinned by the DNGA platform. In Philippines, Toyota Raize is available with powertrain options of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.2-litre petrol motor. Urban Cruiser Icon SUV could also get Toyota’s 1.5-litre petrol motor. Both standard and hybrid options could be offered with this engine.

Talking about India launch prospects, it is unlikely that Toyota’s new compact SUV will be launched here. Toyota already has the Hyryder, which has been delivering consistent sales every month. Moreover, Toyota has huge pending orders for models like Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta. Waiting period for these cars is in the range of 6 to 12 months. Toyota is also supplying Grand Vitara to Maruti, which has emerged as the second best selling compact SUV in the country.

