2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift – Diesel MT Launch Bookings At Rs 50k

Toyota India has announced the launch of new Innova Crysta diesel variant today – Bookings are open at Rs 50,000

Toyota India has always banked on the success of two of its best-sellers. Innova and Fortuner brand. Innova has been Toyota India’s highest-seller as well. With Innova Hycross launched recently, fate of the outgoing Innova Crysta was always 50:50.

When Toyota took the Innova Crysta off its official website in India, it was considered as good as dead. But guess what. Toyota Innova Crysta is back from the dead. It has been relaunched today. Bookings have opened at Rs 50,000.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

Selling previous-generation model alongside newer models is an industry practice that is currently followed by Mahindra with Scorpio N and Classic as well as by Honda with 4th and 5th-generation models of City. That said, previous-generation cars are never sold with a full force of variant lineup.

For example, Scorpio Classic is only offered in S and S11 trims and 4th gen City is only offered in SV and V trims. Toyota on the other hand, is going a different way, and offering all 4 variants with the 2023 Innova Crysta facelift. All will be powered by 2.4 liter diesel, mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Automatic Innova Crysta is not on offer, nor is petrol option.

Diesel heads who were hell-bent on buying a diesel Innova can finally rejoice. 2023 Innova Crysta is powered by the same 2.4L turbo diesel engine that was recently discontinued by Toyota. The 2.4L diesel engine makes 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque.

New Innova 2023 – Variants, Colours

New Innova Crysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze. Safety features include 7 SRS Airbags, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution ( EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), 3-point Seatbelt and Headrest for improved safety.

Enhanced passenger comfort with Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table, TFT MID with detailed Drive Information, Leather Seat Color Options( Black & Camel Tan), Ambient illumination and One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats. Smart Playcast 8’’touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay is available for a richer multimedia experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. Apart from being an undisputed segment leader, this vehicle, in all its avatars has been immensely appreciated across the country and has cemented the Quality, Durability and Reliability attributes of Toyota in the Indian market.

As we open the bookings for the New Innova Crysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety. With both, the New Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, now available for booking, across dealers and online, we are happy to say that our customers, who have aspired for their favorite Innova, have a choice of multiple powertrains to enjoy their drive.”