2023 Toyota Innova Gets SUV Styling – XUV700, Safari Rival ?

New Innova Hycross is likely to ditch the diesel option; will get 2.0-litre NA petrol and strong hybrid powertrains

After Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota’s focus on hybrids will be evident again in the form of all-new Innova Hycross. The MPV will make its global debut on 21st November in Indonesia, where it will be launched as Innova Zenix. In India, the debut date is 25th November, which is when the bookings are expected to commence.

Prices of new Innova Hycross are expected to be revealed during 2023 Auto Expo. Deliveries are expected to commence around mid-January. Later that year, Maruti will also launch its rebadged version of new Innova Hycross. Ahead of official debut, first image of the new 2023 Toyota Innova has leaked online

2023 Toyota Innova – To Rival Mid Size SUVs?

As compared to existing Innova Crysta, the new-gen model has undergone a complete overhaul. It includes the shift to TNGA modular monocoque platform from the existing ladder-frame chassis. New Innova Hycross will have a front wheel drive setup in comparison to rear wheel drive system of Crysta.

The monocoque chassis is expected to ensure roomier interiors and reduced noise and vibrations in the cabin. Being lighter, fuel efficiency is expected to be higher with new Innova Hycross. Equipment list will be expanded to include multiple new features, which are currently not available with Crysta.

Some key highlights of new Innova Hycross include panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, ambient lighting and Ottoman function for second row seats. Ventilated front row seats are possible, while second and third row seats will get dedicated AC vents.

Another major change with new Innova Hycross is that it will be a petrol-only model. It will be getting powertrain options of a 2.0-litre NA petrol and its strong hybrid version. There will be no diesel engine option. Even in case of existing Innova Crysta, bookings for diesel variants have been halted. Toyota has reported that it is witnessing good demand for petrol variants of Crysta, which is an encouraging sign for new Innova Hycross.

Torque output will apparently be less in comparison to Crysta diesel. But the strong hybrid powertrain of Innova Hycross is expected to fill some of the shortfall in driveability. Plus, users will be benefiting from best-in-class fuel efficiency.

2023 Toyota Innova SUV Styling

Although the core silhouette has been retained, new Innova Hycross gets a range of cosmetic updates. The focus is on achieving a more SUV-like profile, which will enable Toyota to target a larger segment of customers. New Innova Hycross utilizes a balanced design approach, which should be agreeable to both MPV and SUV buyers. New Innova will target customers in the Rs 30-35 lakh range. It might be successful at attracting customers of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector.

Some key highlights include a butch-looking grille, sleek headlamps, prominent fender design, body cladding and edgy tail lamps. Some of the design bits have been borrowed from Toyota models sold overseas such as Corolla Cross and Veloz. On the inside, Innova Hycross is expected to get dual-tone theme, dedicated screens for second row passengers and manual IRVM. Top-spec variants could be equipped with a dashcam.