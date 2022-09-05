2023 Toyota Innova Hybrid To Get Sunroof, ADAS – Features Leak

As is also seen on the Hyryder, the upcoming Innova Hycross will also feature a localized version of Toyota’s hybrid system

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is set to bring in their new fourth generation Innova. Called the Innova Hycross, the all-new MPV is expected to be unveiled in November while launch date is set for early 2023. It is also rumored that the new Hycross could make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held in January.

The new Innova Hycross, once launched, will go on sale along with the current Innova Crysta and will see many feature updates over the latter. It will be positioned on a brand new platform in the form of a lighter monocoque set up based on the brand’s new TNGA-C architecture while it will also grow in dimensions over the current Innova.

Innova Hycross MPV will be around 4.7 meters in length with a 2,850mm long wheelbase which is 100mm longer than the current Innova Crysta. This will relate to a more spacious cabin. Its monocoque architecture will also make it lighter than its outgoing counterpart which will also ensure better performance with higher fuel efficiency.

2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Launch

Toyota Innova Hycross as the name has already been trademarked, could also be called the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix MPV. Recent reports reveal that the ‘Zenix’ name has been registered in Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. This could be the name of top spec variants while the name ‘Hycross’ could be used in Indian markets.

On the design front, the new Hycross will sport a boxy design with vertical pillars along with a flattened bonnet design, sleek headlamps and high mounted front grill borrowed from the Corolla Cross. It will receive a cabin with multiple seating options. Cabin comfort could also include updated technologies, ventilated seating, wireless charging with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and reclining captain seats. Interestingly, a new report suggests that Innova Hybrid will come with Sunroof and ADAS features.

Toyota Innova Hybrid

Toyota Innova Hycross will be powered exclusively by a petrol engine. It will not receive any diesel option. It is also expected to come in with a localized version of the new THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II) which boasts of a twin motor set up tweaked to offer step off torque and higher fuel efficiency. Another update over the Innova Crysta is that the new Hycross will receive a front-wheel drive layout as against the Crysta’s rear-wheel drive setup.

Toyota Innova HyCross will be sold alongside the current Innova Crysta. The Innova Crysta has found favour among both fleet operators and private buyers. The Hycross could also attract fleet operators in the country, thanks to its high fuel efficiency. Prices and more feature details will be revealed closer to launch date.

In related news, Toyota India has stopped accepting bookings of Innova Diesel variants due to high demand. The company is now getting ready to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming days. It will be taking on the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment. Bookings have already opened. Apart from this, we also learn that the 2023 Toyota Fortuner is gearing up for launch. It is set to sport an evolutionary design language with several exterior changes while it will continue to be positioned on the ladder-frame set up.

