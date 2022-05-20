2023 Toyota Innova HYCROSS Rear Design Imagined Via Render

Toyota Innova doesn’t have a direct rival in India but competes against a wide range of three-row UVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari

Toyota Innova is due for a generation upgrade very soon. 2023 Innova is expected to make its global debut later this year while it is expected to hit showrooms in India early next year. The MPV is currently in its second generation which made its global debut in 2015 and got a mid-cycle facelift in 2020.

The first-gen model of Innova was launched in India back in 2004. Test mules of the upcoming MPV have already been spotted on Indian roads on a few occasions. Based on the same design artist- Andra Febrian had previously created digital renderings of the front end of new-gen Innova.

2023 Toyota Innova HYCROSS Rear Design

Now the design artist has managed to create a rendering where the back end of the upgraded MPV is digitally illustrated. On first impression, this digital rendition of new-gen Innova doesn’t stray too far away from the current model’s design. However, on a closer look, one can notice subtle changes in its styling.

For instance, L-shaped taillamp clusters in the current model have been replaced by simpler wraparound LED taillamp units. The rear bumper is also simpler in design and unlike the present Innova Crysta, this iteration gets a separate unit from the body shell. Components like rear windshield, roof-mounted spoiler, tailgate and shark fin antenna look similar to its predecessor.

Side profile of the new-gen Innova in this rendering is interesting as it features many cuts and creases that make it look sharper than before. Rounder wheel arches continued to be filled up by 17-inch silver-coloured alloy wheels but with a slightly different design. Shape of the rear quarter glass panel has also been updated. The silhouette of this rendition looks flatter than the current model.

Other subtle yet significant changes shown in this illustration are new ‘HYCROSS’ and ‘Hybrid’ badges slammed on the tailgate. As previously reported, a trademark for ‘Innova HYCROSS’ has been filed by Toyota which is most likely to be reserved for the new-gen model of the MPV. The name suggests that the upcoming iteration of Innova will feature a hybrid powertrain which is why the ‘Hybrid’ badging.

Expected Platform, Powertrain

In all probability, the upcoming Innova will be underpinned by a localised version of Toyota’s front-wheel-drive DNGA modular platform that currently underpins MPVs like Veloz and Avanza. Until now, Innova had been based on a ladder-on-frame chassis with a rear-wheel-drive format. A change in architecture and drivetrain also suggest a change in its powertrain department.

The MPV could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor which is paired with the brand’s self-charging hybrid tech. The Japanese brand also recently kickstarted its new “Hum Hai Hybrid” campaign with a series of teasers and TV commercials.

At present, Toyota Innova is powered either by a 2.4-litre diesel unit or a 2.7-litre petrol unit. Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a 6-speed automatic transmission. With hybridization, the new gen Innova is set to get costlier. Current Innova will continue to be on sale alongside the Hybrid Innova, and will also get a facelift soon.

1 of 2

Source