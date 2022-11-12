2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Rendered – Based On Leak Photos

Toyota is getting ready to unveil the new 2023 Innova later this month – Here are digital renders based on latest spy shots and leak photos

With the global debut of upcoming Toyota Innova HyCross drawing closer, more details about the next generation Innova have started to flood the internet. Previous leaks had confirmed that the 2023 model will be getting a monocoque chassis, an all new Hybrid powertrain and a panoramic sunroof. Latest reports now claim that the MPV will also get some ADAS features. Let’s have a look at all that the 2023 model will offer.

2023 Innova HyCross will use an all new monocoque chassis, instead of the ladder-frame setup which the previous generation Innova models have used. This new chassis will be based on Toyota New Global Architecture, which is also internally known TNGA-C. With change in chassis type, the model will also move from a Rear Wheel Drive setup to a Front Wheel Drive setup.

2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Render

Based on the multiple leaked photos and spy shots of 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross, here is a digital render of the upcoming MPV created by Pratyush Rout. Compared to the current Innova Crysta, the new version will be a bit bigger in size. It will also offer premium features and tech.

The biggest change in Innova’s powertrain will be the omission of a diesel engine option and inclusion of a Hybrid powertrain. Reports suggest that 2023 Innova will get a 2 litre petrol engine, which we have also seen in other global models like Corolla, Corolla Cross and Voxy Van. The motor will come with and without a Hybrid powertrain setup.

In the non-hybrid guise, it should be able to dish out 170 PS and 202 Nm of peak torque. Hybrid variant should be able to churn out 194 PS and a higher torque figure. Non-Hybrid trims should get a CVT as standard gearbox option while the hybrid variants should get an e-CVT. 2023 model is likely to miss out on manual gearbox option.

More Features – Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS

Innova Hycross is expected to get Toyota’s Safety Sense, which is Toyota’s nomenclature of its ADAS suite. Features should include Forward collision avoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning , Auto high-beam assist and Road sign alerts. Interestingly, it will be the first time that Innova nameplate will get an ADAS suite and it is most likely going to be the first Toyota model in India to feature ADAS.

Apart from ADAS, 2023 Innova will also feature 7 airbags, a 360 degree camera, rear parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and other features to score high on safety quotient. For creature comfort, it is expected to get Ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, Heads-Up Display unit, a new large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a panoramic sunroof.

India Launch Timeline

Post its global debut this month, Innova HyCross is expected to be launched in India sometime early next year. Toyota will continue to sell current gen Innova Crysta along with Innova HyCross. A similar strategy is also employed by multiple other OEMs like Mahindra (ScorpioN and Scorpio Classic) and Honda (4th and 5th generation City).

Interestingly, Maruti is expected to use the Innova HyCross to spawn its own version of the model, along with a Suzuki badge. Post launch, Innova HyCross will not have any direct rival but it will slot below Kia Carnival.