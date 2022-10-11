2023 Toyota Innova HyCross New Spy Shots – LED Taillight, Alloys Design

Internally codenamed 560B, the new-gen Toyota Innova is expected to make its debut next month – Nov 2022

After the successful launch of HyRyder Hybrid compact SUV, Toyota India is now getting ready to launch Innova Hybrid. As per leaked info, this new gen MPV is likely to be christened as Innova HyCross upon launch. Global debut is expected in the coming weeks while India launch is by Feb 2023.

Test mules of the upcoming iteration of the MPV have already been spotted in Thailand and later on Indian roads. The current-gen Innova, which goes with the suffix- ‘Crysta’, has been on sale in India since 2015. It will continue to be on sale alongside the new-gen Innova when the latter gets launched.

However, it is possible that the older model will only cater to the fleet segment and not private segment buyers. Toyota continues to enjoy good demand for current Innova, especially the diesel engine option. So much so that the company had to discontinue diesel Innova temporarily due to high demand.

2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Spied

New-gen Toyota Innova will shift to a monocoque chassis from a traditional ladder-on-frame chassis underpinning the MPV currently. Instead of a RWD setup, the upcoming iteration of the people’s mover will be offered with a FWD configuration. In the latest spy shot, we can see production spec LED tail light as well as new alloys.

Compared to the current Innova, the new gen Innova is expected to offer more space on the inside. It will also offer new features, which we have not seen on an Innova before. It will be the most advanced Innova on offer till date – with features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof, etc. It will also be the most powerful and fuel efficient Innova ever.

This will be thanks to Toyota’s advanced hybrid system. 2023 Toyota Innova will only be offered with a petrol and electric hybrid option. It will not be offered with a diesel engine. Those who want to buy diesel Innova, might have to settle for the current version.

Current Innova To Continue

Innova Crysta is underpinned by an IMV2 ladder-on-frame architecture that also forms the base for Fortuner and Hilux. This platform is known to provide a solid and comfortable highway ride that’s great for long distances with the ability to overhaul heavy loads and broken roads.

Another strong attribute of the current-gen Innova is Toyota’s venerable 2.4-litre diesel engine that offers excellent low-end torque and drivability. The new Toyota Innova HYCROSS will instead be powered by a petrol engine with no option of a diesel motor available. This will certainly not go down well with a certain section of buyers who prefer the frugality and punch of an oil burner.

Innova Crysta To Get Mild Facelift

The present Innova will likely undergo a visual makeover in order to bring its styling up to date with the brand’s current range of products. The Japanese carmaker will be dropping the 2.7-litre petrol engine from the Innova Crysta. Instead, it will only be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel motor that kicks out 148 bhp and 343 Nm (360 Nm with AT) of peak torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out either by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

