2023 Toyota Innova New Gen Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

Toyota could retail old and new-gen models of Innova together – The older model could be exclusively reserved for fleet segment

Toyota Innova has been a workhorse for the Japanese carmaker for almost two decades. It debuted back in 2004. The premium people’s mover has gone through several changes over the years, the latest one in late 2020 where it received a mild facelift.

It has been known for some time that the Japanese carmaker is working on a new generation model of the MPV which is expected to make its global debut by November later this year. Just like last time, when Innova and Fortuner received a new gen side by side, this time too the case is expected to be similar. Toyota is also developing a new-gen model of Fortuner which is a platform sibling of Innova.

2023 Toyota Innova New Gen Spied

A new spy shot has been shared online, which is most likely that of the new gen Toyota Innova. The test mule is fully covered and only bits are revealed like new alloys, LED tail lights. It was spied in Thailand, which is where the MPV is getting developed. It will make its debut in Thailand first.

There will be significant changes made to the next-gen model of Innova. In the current-gen model with the suffix Crysta, the MPV receives the same body-on-frame chassis as its more rugged siblings- Fortuner and Hilux. Although not confirmed, for the upcoming model, Innova might ditch the IMV body-on-frame architecture for a more model TNGA platform which is praised for its comfort.

As of now, while Innova gets an RWD setup, Fortuner and Hilux benefit from a 4WD configuration. 2023 Innova is likely to be offered in a front-wheel-drive layout. Internally codenamed Project 560B, the all-new Innova could do away with its diesel engine altogether.

Engine options on offer with 2023 Innova could include petrol and petrol-hybrid. Details are not available as of now. Petrol engine could be the same unit as seen on current Innova while the petrol hybrid unit could be something new.

This indicates that Innova might follow the footsteps of its smaller sibling Toyota Avanza. Toyota is also contemplating on selling both the new and the old RWD versions of Innova alongside each other. However, the latter is likely to be reserved for the fleet segment.

Current Innova Crysta Specs

Currently, Innova Crysta is offered with two engine options- 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 2.4-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner pushes out 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

In its present guise, Innova Crysta is offered at a price between Rs 17.3 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and is available in five trims namely G, G+, GX, VX, and ZX. The MPV is offered in both seven- and eight-seat layouts.