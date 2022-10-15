2023 Toyota Innova Spied In Detail – Reveals Massive Road Presence

New Toyota Innova Hybrid will make its global debut in November; India launch expected in first quarter of CY2023

As part of its focus on electrification, Toyota will soon launch Innova Hybrid. It will first go on sale in Indonesia, where it is expected to be named Innova Zenix. Here, Innova Hybrid is likely to get Hycross nameplate. Toyota dealers in Indonesia have already started taking pre-bookings for Innova Hybrid for Rp 15 million (approx. Rs 80k).

Innova Hybrid test mules have been spotted on road tests in India and overseas as well. Although the core silhouette is largely the same, the hybrid version of the MPV is likely to get refreshed styling. While the test mule in India was heavily camouflaged, it was seen with a new set of alloy wheels. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Naveen Gowda.

Innova Hybrid interiors

Ahead of its launch, details about interiors of Innova Hybrid have leaked online. Folks planning to buy Innova Hybrid can expect premium cabin experience, as the updated MPV packs in a range of high-end features. These will be new features that are not available with the current model. Most of the advanced features will be available with top-spec variant of Innova Hybrid.

Some of the new features onboard Innova Hybrid include LED headlamp and stop lamp, multi-coloured ambient light, flat floor, partial soft padding on dashboard, under-floor storage, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate and captain seats with Ottoman function. In terms of safety, Innova Hybrid will have an electronic parking brake and 360° camera.

The MPV will also have Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) that offers features such as proactive driving assist, road sign assist, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, automatic high beam, dynamic radar cruise control and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. The exact set of features available under TSS varies based on the car model. In international markets, TSS is offered with several Toyota SUVs, crossovers, cars, minivans, trucks and electric vehicles.

Toyota Innova Hybrid platform, specs

As compared to the current model that is based on conventional ladder on frame setup, new Innova Hybrid will have a monocoque chassis. It will be based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). While current model is popular for its abuse-friendly and load carrying characteristics, Innova Hybrid will offer smoother rides, improved fuel efficiency and better control and handling. Monocoques are also generally considered to be safer than body-on-frames.

Innova Hybrid is expected to get a new 2.0-litre or 1.8-litre petrol motor. It will have FWD, as compared to RWD of current model. Along with the petrol motor, the hybrid powertrain will have an electric motor connected to an electric battery. Toyota could use a localized version of THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II) that utilizes a twin-motor setup. THS II is known for its improved fuel efficiency and high ‘step-off’ torque.

Existing Innova has engine options of 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel motor. In Indian market, Toyota is likely to continue selling the current model along with the new hybrid version. However, the current model may lose the petrol option and be available for sale only to fleet operators.