2023 Toyota Land Cruiser First Owner In India – Takes Delivery

As opposed to its predecessor, new Land Cruiser LC300 has shed 200 kg of weight, helping it to sprint better with modern powertrain options

It was Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 that was supposed to launch first in India, Lexus LX 500d saw the light of day first. Launched at Rs. 2.82 crore, Lexus LX 500d is the luxurious version of Toyota Land Rover LC300. Hence, it commands a premium of Rs. 65 lakh over Rs. 2.17 crore price tag of Land Cruiser.

Even though they are both similar under the skin, there are stark differences in design and interiors. Land Rover is boxier than the already boxy Lexus and has a smaller grille up front that is likely to go easy on the eyes. Toyota is less techy in its features list as it gets just one screen for infotainment and the second screen found on Lexus is absent.

2023 Land Cruiser First Owner In India

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 bookings had commenced long ago and due to incredible demand worldwide, Toyota hadn’t commenced deliveries of Land Cruiser LC300 in India until now. Deliveries have now commenced. First owner of a new Toyota Land Cruiser in India has taken delivery of the SUV in Maharashtra.

LC300 is based on TNGA-F platform, and still has a ladder frame, unlike its main rival Range Rover, which went monocoque years ago. Toyota has preserved its rugged dependability and is likely to fare better off-road than its more modern rivals. The newer model has undergone a thorough weight-loss regime and has shed over 200 kg. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of new Land Cruiser for India below, credited to The Car Show.

Couple that with a modern 3.3L turbo-diesel engine making 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, coupled with a 10-speed transmission and 4X4, and performance is now a lot better. Especially when compared to the old 4.5 liter turbo diesel V8. This is the only powertrain offered in India, while USA only gets a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine with 410 bhp.

Pricing & Rivals

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 measures 4,985mm long, 1,980mm wide, 1,945mm tall and has a 2,850mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is 230mm which is more than sufficient. In terms of features and creature comforts, a 12.3” touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, 14 speakers tuned by JBL audio system, and a single-pane sunroof are offered.

Safety net includes level-2 ADAS systems and more. There are 5 colours to choose from, Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. Colour choices are not just limited to exteriors. Toyota offers three interior options Beige, Black, and lastly, Black & Red.

In Australia, which is an RHD market like India, Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 prices start from AUD 99,422 (approx Rs. 55.99 lakh) for base GX trim and go to AUD 152,722 (approx Rs. 86 lakh) for Sahara ZX. At Rs. 2.17 Cr in India (ex-sh), we pay over 2.5 times the Australian prices for the same top-spec car, with the same powertrain.