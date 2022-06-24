2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Debuts With New Features, Colour – Larger Touchscreen

Production of updated RAV4 hybrid and plug-in hybrid models for Europe is planned to commence from Q3, 2022

As part of its plans to ramp up its SUV portfolio in India, Toyota is expected to launch RAV4 hybrid in India. Test mules have been spotted on road tests here since early 2021. Ahead of its India launch, RAV4 has received a range of updates for European markets.

As RAV4 will be imported in India through CBU route, some of the new features could be introduced in India as well. With import duties and other taxes, Toyota RAV4 hybrid is likely to cost upwards of Rs 50 lakh.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Debuts

New 2023 RAV4 gets an upgraded multimedia system, featuring a new 10.5-inch screen that offers high-definition colour display. Functionally, the multimedia system will have a ‘Smart Service’ data package. It will allow users to access navigation functions without the need to pair their smartphones. The package will be available for a period of four years, post which, it is likely to be offered as a paid service.

RAV4’s new navigation system can also work in areas where no data connection may be available. It offers a range of automated functions such as recognition of highway signs, local weather alerts and notifications and information about restricted LEZs (low emission zones).

When used with the MyT smartphone app, RAV4 new multimedia system allows users to access a range of information about the SUV. It includes things like vehicle tracker, fuel level and driving analytics. The system supports Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. A number of voice commands can be executed such as dialling a phone number, opening/closing doors and windows, adjusting climate control, etc.

A number of remote functions are available such as door / window lock/unlock, lights on/off, hazard lights on/off, AC on/off, etc. Another key update is a new 12.3-inch TFT digital combimeter. Users can customize information display settings and also choose from multiple layouts and themes.

Along with interiors updates, RAV4 also gets a new colour option of Platinum White Pearl. Excluding Adventure Grade, all other variants will have this new colour option. In case of Style grade, a new Platinum White Pearl bi-tone with Midnight Black Metallic option will be available for both hybrid and plug-in-hybrid variants.

Enhanced safety

A range of new functions have been introduced as part of Toyota Safety Sense platform. The objective is to warn the user and also assist in reducing the risk of common road accidents. One key addition is intersection support for the pre-collision system (PCS). It can detect oncoming traffic as well as pedestrians that might be in the way. The system alerts the user and can also initiate autonomous braking if needed to avoid a collision.

Other safety improvements include Emergency Steering Assist, which can detect and avoid pedestrians, all while keeping the car in control. Onboard RAV4 plug-in hybrid variants, the system can detect and react to bicycles and parked vehicles as well. Head-on collision can also be avoided by detecting oncoming vehicles.