2023 Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Debuts – Petrol Hybrid, Panoramic Sunroof

New Yaris Cross (DNGA) for ASEAN markets is different from European Yaris Cross that is smaller and based on the TNGA platform

Toyota has unveiled the 2023 Yaris Cross for ASEAN markets as a B-segment SUV. It will be positioned above the Raize SUV that is largely the same as Perodua Ativa and Daihatsu Rocky models. Prices of new Yaris Cross will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected soon.

Existing Yaris Cross that is on sale in Europe and Japan is based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). Overall driving dynamics is expected to be different in case of the new Yaris Cross introduced for ASEAN markets. DNGA Yaris Cross packs in a comprehensive range of features and comes with petrol and petrol strong hybrid powertrain options.

New ASEAN Yaris Cross design and features

As compared to existing Toyota Yaris Cross, the new ASEAN Yaris Cross has a distinctive profile. It has striking features such as angular casing for the headlamps and fog lamps. Other highlights include a trapezoidal grille, rugged bumper with skid plate, squarish wheel arches, body cladding, sporty alloy wheels and sleek two-piece tail lamps.

Toyota new DNGA Yaris Cross will be available in both dual-tone and monotone colour options. Monotone options include Super White 2, Silver Metallic, Greenish Gunmetal, Altitude Black Mica, Dark Red, Platinum Pearl White Premium and Scarlet Premium. Dual-tone options are Silver Metallic, Scarlet Premium and Platinum Pearl White Premium, all of which will have Altitude Black Mica roof.

Dimensionally, 2023 Yaris Cross is 4,310 mm long, 1,770 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. In comparison, the existing TNGA Yaris Cross is 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,560 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. Perodua Ativa is also smaller at 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and wheelbase of 2,525 mm. One of the rivals will be Honda HR-V that is 4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

New ASEAN Yaris Cross appears to have some level of off-roading capabilities, as demonstrated in 260 mm of ground clearance, 19° approach angle and 28° departure angle. Turning radius is 5.2 meters.

Inside, the 2023 Yaris Cross gets a layered dashboard and an asymmetrical, driver-focused cockpit. There’s a 10.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights include panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, wireless charger and powered tailgate. Safety kit includes six airbags, panoramic view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, ABS, EBD, VSC, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems.

2023 Yaris Cross powertrain options

One of the engine options is the 2NR-VE, 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit. It generates 106 PS of peak power and 138 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Second powertrain option is a strong hybrid comprising a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder unit. It generates 91 PS / 121 Nm and is mated to a CVT gearbox. The electric motor generates 80 PS and 141 Nm. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack.

It is unlikely that the new ASEAN Yaris Cross SUV will be launched in India. But in case it does, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus, Citroen C3 Aircross and upcoming Honda Elevate.

