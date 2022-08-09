2023 Toyota Yaris Sedan New Gen Launch Price 539k THB (Rs 12 L)

2023 Toyota Yaris is based on the company’s cost-efficient DNGA platform to keep costs in check

Toyota is set to revamp its game in India. After riding the wave of success generated by Innova and Fortuner brands for a long time, Toyota is expanding its portfolio aggressively. Glanza and Urban Cruiser were just rebranded vehicles before. But now, Toyota is slightly changing both their designs to create a distinction as we saw with Glanza.

Toyota is also launching the HyRyder in India with AWD and high-voltage proper hybrid architecture too. This is what Toyota should have done a few years ago. But better late than never, eh? But in the middle of rebranding business with Maruti Suzuki, Toyota had launched an indigenous vehicle in India, Yaris sedan.

This was not derived from the brilliant Euro-spec Yaris based on TNGA platform. But from Asian markets based on low-cost DNGA platform. It was extremely droopy looking and didn’t appeal to most Indians which is reflected in sales figures and was soon discontinued.

2023 Toyota Yaris Sedan

We mention this Yaris because it was sold as Yaris Ativ and Vios in certain Asian markets. Now, Toyota has launched a new gen model of Yaris sedan in Thailand. This new-gen model is also based on the same Daihatsu-derived DNGA platform. The new model will be thoroughly upgraded and will come feature-loaded too.

The front sees most changes as it gets a new and larger grille, stylish new LED headlights and LED DRLs. The grille has horizontal slats as we saw on Camry and headlight shape seems to be inspired by Lexus. The tail section now gets brand new LED tail-lights, sequentially pulsating LED indicators and a subtle spoiler at the end of its coupe-inspired shape.

On the inside, 2023 Toyota Yaris sedan gets a 9” free-standing infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nice maroon shade upholstery, Pioneer sound system with 6 speakers, climate control, ambient lighting, electronic handbrake, 360-degree camera, level-1 driver assistance features and a functional dashboard layout too.

2023 Toyota Yaris Prices

In Thailand, it will be offered in four variants namely, Sport, Smart, Premium and Premium Luxury. Prices for the 2023 Yaris start from 539,000 Thai Baht, which is about Rs 12.08 lakhs for the Sport variant. @023 Toyota Yaris Smart variant is priced at 584k THB (Rs 13.09 lakh), Premium at 659k THB (Rs 14.77 lakh) and top of the line Premium Luxury variant is priced at 689k THB (Rs 15.44 lakh).

Speaking about engine specs, all variants get a sole 1.2L petrol engine and is coupled to a CVT only. This ensures that fuel efficiency is high and will appeal to Asian markets. Toyota has not confirmed plans to launch the new Yaris in India as of now.