2023 TVS Apache 160 4V New Exhaust Sound – Walkaround

In addition to the new Pearl White colour, the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition packs in some functional updates as well

TVS Apache range has never failed to surprise enthusiasts, as design improvements, new features and special editions have been introduced at regular intervals. TVS Apache bikes like RTR 160 4V are ahead of rivals in terms of tech platforms and also offer segment-first and best-in-segment features.

In the latest update, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition has received a new colour option of Pearl White. This is in addition to the earlier colour options of Racing Red and Matte Black. A snazzier and lightweight Bullpup exhaust is another key update for MY2023 Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition.

Apache 160 4V Special Edition new exhaust sound

New Pearl White colour is essentially a dual-tone theme, with the white shade applied across the headlamp cowl, front mudguard, engine cowl, fuel tank and rear seat section. The white-black combo may not be that enticing in itself, but what makes this theme stand out is the use of contrasting red shade.

Just a few brush strokes of red on the fuel tank and a small portion of the seat makes this new colour theme quite unique and exciting. The red bits have been introduced with other colour variants of Apache 160 4V Special Edition as well. Graphics and badging are the same as earlier, although there could be some minor variations as per the specific colour theme. Take a look at the walkaround video by MRD Vlogs below.

Rest of the bike has a blacked-out look with front alloy wheel, side panels, exhaust and engine assembly done entirely in black. While the red highlights on the fuel tank and seat enhance the bike’s sportiness, the red rear wheel seems to add clutter and dilute the purity of the new colour theme.

New bullpup exhaust

Another key update for new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is bullpup exhaust. It is not only sportier, but also 1kg lighter in comparison to MY2022 model. It will effectively increase power-to-weight ratio, although the difference in performance will be too small to be noticed in real world conditions. The new exhaust is more refined and enables a unique aural experience.

Most other features are the same as earlier. Some of the key highlights include ride modes of Sport / Urban / Rain, 3-step adjustable brake and clutch levers, roto-petal disc brake, single channel Super-Moto ABS and anti-theft wave bite key. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has SmartXonnect connectivity platform that offers a range of features such as navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location and ride stats share.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh. In comparison, the base-spec drum variant is priced at Rs 1,21,790. The bike will continue to rival the likes of Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Hero Xtreme 160R.