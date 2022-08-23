2023 TVS Apache 160cc Spied For First Time – New Exhaust, Features

TVS Apache RTR 160 is already the most powerful bike in the segment and is very performant with TVS’ racing pedigree

Ever since the updates Apache RTR 160 4V received last year, TVS Motor has been quiet for a while. But now, the company seems to be making some noise again in the form of 2023 Apache RTR 4V. It is one of the most performance-oriented machines in this segment and given TVS’ racing pedigree, it is quite a sporty boy in its segment.

The 160cc motorcycle segment is one of the hottest right now as we are witnessing more and more entrants. This segment offers a decent balance between 150cc and 180cc segments. Manufacturers are taking advantage of this segment’s potential to the fullest by launching more products. But OG players of this segment have to better themselves to stay in the game.

2023 TVS Apache 160cc Spied

Staying relevant in the segment is exactly what TVS seems to be doing. 2023 Apache RTR 160 4V seems to be following this principle and is likely to get minor changes. In terms of design, Apache RTR 160 4V is a good-looking machine except for its face. Headlight design looks like the face of a Decepticon who’s angry at the bottom and happy at the top with smiling eyebrows.

Except for that, though, everything else is bang on the money. It has the right amount of funky, sporty and also maturity about it. Same design will be carried over to 2023 Apache RTR 160 4V as well. In terms of changes, not a lot has changed. Okay, nothing has changed apart from a new exhaust.

But there are speculations in place that it might be a prototype exhaust and production model will get the same exhaust unit as outgoing model does. But 2023 TVS Apache 160 can also get this exact exhaust which might be more of a free-flow design. The changes likely are in engine. The outgoing model has a screamer of an engine and lacks a bottom-end punch. So, with tuning and tweaking the engine slightly, TVS can easily fix that. Also likely are the same set of colours too, a Matte Black and Racing Red.

Specs & Features

2023 TVS Apache 160 will get the same features like ride modes namely Urban, Sport, and Rain. It will also get a gear shift indicator, a radial rear tyre, GTT (Glide Through Traffic), a one-touch start and a wave bite ignition key. It’s instrument console is equipped with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system that offers a wide range of features too.

Engine will still be the same 159.7cc single-cylinder engine producing 17.39 bhp and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 2023 model will get a slightly different character, though. Suspension units are the same telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at its rear.

With the recent launch of Bajaj Pulsar N160, and incredibly agile Hero Xtreme 160R, this is a tough segment. Apart from the above, 2023 TVS Apache 160cc will also compete with Pulsar NS160, and Honda X-Blade. With new model, we can also expect a slight price hike too. As changes are negligible, a launch is likely in coming months.

