2023 TVS Apache 310 Street Based On BMW G 310 R – Render

TVS & BMW co-developed this 310cc platform which benefits both companies spawning 3 BMW branded bikes and one TVS branded bike

After launching Ronin, TVS has received mixed reactions about their new bike. For starters, it doesn’t belong to a specific genre. Rather, TVS has designed it in such a way that, Ronin is a culmination of a street bike, a scrambler and a cruiser. In India, motorcycles setting their foot down in multiple boats have often tumbled.

When compared with Avenger 220, Ronin comes off as not so touring friendly too. Because Avenger series is a quintessential cruiser and provides a couch-like seating experience. I kid you not. We all thought TVS missed a stark opportunity of launching a 310cc platform-based Fiero ADV we rendered recently.

TVS Apache 310 Street

When developing this 310cc platform, both companies should have benefited equally. We don’t know the exact terms, conditions and clauses both companies settled to. But it is not a stretch to say that the BMW-TVS relationship looks to be one-sided. BMW launched G 310 R Street bike, G 310 GS ADV and recently, it also launched G 310 RR sports bike too, which was a rebranded Apache RR 310.

BMW has created a whole family out of this platform, while TVS is still being a lone wolf with Apache RR 310 sports bike. But what if TVS does use this platform to create an Apache 310 Street based on BMW G 310 R? Our rendering artist Pratyush Raut has created a render to visualize this idea.

TVS could also make a family of products based on this 310cc platform. We have taken colour combinations from TVS’ books that are offered on Apache RR 310 and used it on our Apache 310 Street concept render. Cherry on top is a white shade that is closer to our hearts than the other two shades. What? White is cool. Ask BMW, they charge Rs. 20,000 extra for a white Apache RR 310.

Specs & Pricing

It gets a reverse-inclined 312.2 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 33.52 bhp of power at 9,700 RPM and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 RPM. This engine is mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. It also gets modern technology like ride-by-wire throttle which also enables creep mode.

This engine is mounted on a trellis frame finished in red colour on the render like TVS would have done. To create some distinction from G 310 R, this render gets a redesigned body panel between the fuel tank and tank shrouds. This way, we could show more of the red trellis frame along with stylish Apache graphics. Personally, it looks better than the G 310 R. The golden USD forks are retained though. If launched, we can expect TVS to price Apache 310 Street Rs. 20,000 less than BMW G 310 RR which is priced at Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-sh).

TVS has not officially revealed that they are actively working on an Apache Street bike based on the 310cc platform. But since BMW products are manufactured by TVS, they may be in a position to make an ADV and a street bike under Apache brand. Right now, G 310 R competes against KTM 390 Duke, recently launched Honda CB300F, Honda CB300R and the likes.

Disclaimer – Please note that the renderings in this post are created by an independent artist and are not commissioned or approved by TVS Motor.