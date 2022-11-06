2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Gets New Colours – Sportier, Youthful

Yamaha Aerox 155 now has a total of 8 colour options in Indonesia, as compared to just 4 offered in Indian market

With Aerox 155 emerging as a popular choice, Yamaha Indonesia has introduced some new colour options for the maxi-styled scooter. Some of the earlier colour options have also been updated with new graphics. The colour updates are targeted at the young generation, who are among the primary users of the sporty scooter.

It is not certain if some of these new colour options introduced in Indonesia could make their way to India. Aerox 155 is popular in India as well and offers colour choices of Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. Most of these colour options are predominantly black and blue, whereas the colour palette used for Aerox 155 in Indonesia is a lot more vibrant, peppier and youthful.

2023 Aerox 155 new colours

Standard variant of 2023 Aerox 155 now has a total of five colour options. It includes Cyan Silver, Metallic Red, Black Silver and Yellow Blue. All of these are priced at Rp 27,075,00, which is approximately INR 1.42 lakh. The Cyan Silver variant gets Cyan coloured wheels, which works to enhance its youthful exuberance. The Yellow Blue theme is even funkier with blue front wheel and yellow rear wheel. Metallic Red and Black Silver variants have the standard black alloy wheels.

There is also the special CyberCity colour option with red coloured wheels. It packs in sporty graphics and colour gradients on the sides, which significantly enhances its overall look and feel. 2023 Aerox 155 CyberCity colour variant is slightly costlier than the standard variant. It is priced at Rp 27,275,000, which is ~ INR 1.43 lakh.

Users going for new Aerox 155 Connected ABS variant have colour options of Maxi Signature Black and Prestige Silver. These are available at Rp 30,605,000, which is approximately INR 1.61 lakh. While these colours look largely the same as earlier, some changes have been introduced in the form of gold and bronze highlights. Alloy wheels have a matching colour code to augment the premium vibes.

Range-topping Aerox 155 variant is offered in World GP 60th Anniversary Livery. This theme utilizes multiple shades such as white, red, yellow and black. Alloy wheels and rear suspension canisters have a golden finish. This top-spec variant of Aerox 155 is priced at Rp 31,110,000, which is approximately INR 1.64 lakh.

No performance updates

Apart from the new colours, there are no other major changes to Aerox 155. The scooter is powered by a 155cc liquid cooled, single-cylinder motor that generates 15.3 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission. The engine integrates VVA, smart motor generator and stop and start system.

Some of the key features of 2023 Aerox 155 include LED headlamp, DRL and taillamp, hazard lamp, keyless access, mobile charging port, full digital instrument console, handle bar switch control and spacious underseat storage. Top-spec variants have ABS. A range of connectivity features are also available via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect platform.