2023 Yamaha Fascino, RayZR Launch Price Rs 89k To Rs 93k – New Colours

Power and torque are kept identical on 2023 Yamaha Fascino and RayZR at 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm, coupled with a mild hybrid system

With Phase II of BS6 emission deadline nearing, manufacturers are updating their vehicles to comply with the new norms. After Yamaha launched its updated motorcycle line, now it is the turn of its scooters. Today, they have announced the launch of 2023 Fascino and RayZR.

In Yamaha’s 125cc scooter lineup, we get two offerings, Fascino and RayZR. Both are polar opposite where design is concerned. Fascino shoots for a neo-retro vibe, while RayZR shoots for a sporty appeal. Both of them are based on similar chassis and are powered by the same 125cc engine, which is now RDE compliant.

2023 Yamaha 125cc Scooters

For 2023 scooters, Yamaha offers new colours and OBD-II diagnostics compliance. The 125cc single-cylinder engine mild hybrid system has been reworked to emit a lower amount of emissions. 2023 Fascino gets all-new Dark Matt Blue colour while RayZR Hybrid gets two new attractive colours – Matte Black & Light Grey Vermillion

Common features between the two are LED headlights, LED tail lights, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, front telescopic suspension, and a rear single-sided shock absorber. Both scooters get a 12” front alloy wheel with a disc brake option and a 10” rear alloy wheel with a drum brake. Rear features a 110-section tyre with both, but RayZR gets block pattern tyres.

Dimensionally, both Fascino and RayZR are the same as before. With this mild hybrid system, Yamaha claims best-in-segment fuel efficiency figures of up to 60 km/l too. Both offer 21L under-seat storage space and have a kerb weight of 99 kg.

2023 Yamaha Scooter Prices

2023 Fascino prices start from Rs 91k while that of the new RayZR is priced from Rs 89k, ex-sh. Power is still pegged at 6 kW (8.04 bhp), similar to the outgoing model. Yamaha offers an SMG (Smart Motor Generator) with this powertrain enabling features like silent start and start/stop system. Yamaha claims 30% more power and 16% improved efficiency over its preceding 113cc engine.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Under the Call of the Blue brand campaign, it is our endeavor to offer an exceptional experience to our customers. The scooter segment is getting quite competitive in India and customers have much higher expectations from the brands. As a leading two-wheeler brand in India, our commitment goes beyond motorcycles and that’s what we have tried to deliver with the 2023 version of our 125cc Hybrid scooter range.

The addition of the Y-Connect app is a big step towards providing vital, driving-related information to our customers allowing them to take true charge of their riding patterns. On the other hand, colours reflect a rider’s persona and with the additions of new and exciting colours, there are now new ways for our customers to flaunt their style. That’s Yamaha’s commitment and we’ll continue to bring such exciting upgrades in our models in future as well to meet the expectations of our customers in India.”