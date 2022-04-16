2023 Yamaha Fluo 125cc Scooter Debuts – Smart Key, Digital Speedo

Yamaha has launched multiple 125cc scooters across several international markets based on the same platform and engine

Yamaha has launched a new 125cc scooter in Brazil named Fluo. This scooter is essentially a rebranded FreeGo scooter that is offered by Yamaha in Indonesia. However, Fluo comes with subtle variations in comparison to its Indonesian sibling. Let us check out what Fluo offers to Brazilian consumers.

2023 Yamaha Fluo- Styling

For starters, design of Fluo is identical to FreeGo. It retains the modern and sporty styling of its Indonesia-spec counterpart. The only noticeable change in its visual appearance is turn signals and brake lamps which are separate units in Fluo. In FreeGo, they are offered as an integrated unit.

2023 Fluo is being offered with three colour options- black, blue and white. The last two options come as dual-tone paint schemes with blacked-out planes on side fairing, front apron, floorboard, alloy wheels and underpinnings to accentuate the scooter’s sporty appeal.

Features & Hardware

In terms of features, new Fluo is offered ABS as standard, unlike its Indonesian twin which gets it as an option. Other features on offer in Fluo include a fully digital instrument console with blue lighting background, a 12-volt charging socket, full LED illumination, auto start/stop functionality and keyless entry via a smart key. It also receives a generous 25-litre under-seat storage.

Coming to dynamics, it gets a typical underbone chassis that sits on conventional telescopic forks up front and an offset mono-shock mounted on the rear wheel hub. Braking duties are carried out by a 200mm disc up front and a 1300mm drum at rear which are aided by a single-channel ABS. Fluo rides on 12-inch alloy wheels that should offer a comfortable ride experience given its seat height of just 780mm.

Powertrain Specs & Price

Powering 2023 Fluo is 125cc SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that churns out 9.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5500rpm. The silent starter motor is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. At 102kg, it is fairly nimble considering its category. It has a fuel tank capacity of only 4.2 litres.

Yamaha has priced Fluo at 13,390 Brazilian Reals (approx. INR 2,16,587), translating to about 94,642 Baht, which makes it about 43,400 Baht more expensive than its Indonesian sibling. The price gap is a result of import taxes since Yamaha intends to directly import this scooter from Indonesia.

This scooter is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon. Yamaha already retails two 125cc scooters in India in the form of Fascino and RayZR. Out of these two, the latter is a sportier-looking scooter that takes on the likes of other sporty 125cc scooters like TVS Ntorq and Suzuki Avenis.