2023 Yamaha Grand Filano 125cc Scooter Launch Price IDR 27m (Rs 1.46 L)

New Grand Filano gets the same 125cc engine making around 8 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque found on Fascino

Yamaha scooters are some of the most attractive ones on sale today. They offer a lot of tech as well. In India, scooter scene is mainly dominated by Honda. With Activa soldiering on ahead and stomping its rivals with immense volumes, there is no beating Honda. That said, Honda’s premium scooters like Grazia don’t often create the same buzz as some of its rivals.

In November 2022, Grazia sold just 2,579. Where the premium scooter segment is concerned, Yamaha seems to have an advantage as it sells around 20,000 units of Fascino and RayZR combined. In Indonesia, Yamaha recently launched Grand Filano and is a tempting proposition if launched in India. Let’s take a look.

2023 Yamaha Grand Filano 125cc

Right off the bat, one can say that Yamaha Grand Filano looks like an upgraded version of Fascino that we get in India. Except, Grand Filano looks a lot more appealing and is filled to the brim with tech and features. Priced at IDR 27 million (approx Rs. 1.46 lakh, on road) for base Neo variant and IDR 27.5 million (approx Rs. 1.48 lakh, on road) for Lux variant.

For reference, Fascino in India is priced between Rs. 79K and 90K. For its premium price, Grand Filano offers a lot of features and comes off as a more premium offering than Fascino. There is a diamond-shaped vertical LED element on its apron below its LED headlight which looks attractive.

Similar pattern vertical LED taillight and LED indicators enhance the looks. Hazard light function is offered too. There are contrasting seat covers with embroidery that looks premium. Here is not a hint of chrome on the entire scooter. Instead, we have blackened elements that add to the sporty appeal.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, Yamaha Grand Filano has a lot going for it. It gets a front apron-mounted fuel filler cap that enhances practicality with a 4.4L fuel tank and a large 27L boot. Yamaha offers a smart key that enables keyless entry and gets a side stand switch as well. Front apron gets a bottle holder and a 12V charging socket to charge gadgets.

Instrument cluster is fully digital and has blue backlighting. Speedo, odometer, fuel meter, fuel consumption and other crucial data is handled by this LCD panel. Telltale lights are placed on top of this in a separate cluster. Below the instrument console, there is a secondary TFT panel that enables smartphone integration via My Yamaha app.

Other features include an Eco indicator and a power assist indicator. There is a boot lamp for illumination as well. Front gets a disc, while rear is a drum. Yamaha is offering fatter 110/70-12 tyres wrapped on 12” alloys at both ends.

The 125cc mild-hybrid engine making around 8 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque is similar to the one found on Fascino offered in India and gets a start/stop function as well. Yamaha India hasn’t confirmed the Grand Filano launch any time soon. That said, it would be an interesting offering if priced right.