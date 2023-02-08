2023 Yamaha MT15 Dual ABS At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Yamaha has been able to keep its portfolio refreshed by introducing cosmetic and functional updates at regular intervals

2023 models of Yamaha’s popular bikes such as R15, MT-15 and FZ-X have started arriving at select dealerships. It indicates that these bikes will be launched soon.

Visual updates are evident in the form of new colour options and other minor touch-ups. Functional updates include dual-channel ABS for FZ-X. 2023 models of R15, MT-15 and FZ-X will also be OBD-2 compliant. With the updates, these bikes are expected to be launched at a slightly higher pricing.

2023 Yamaha MT15 Walkaround

Excluding OBD-2 compliance, the focus is primarily on cosmetic enhancements in case of R15 V4 and MT-15. 2023 Yamaha R15 gets a new matte black/gold colour theme. It’s a mix of black and light grey, with contrasting golden highlights. The bike has golden USD forks and golden coloured wheels. Existing colour options for R15 V4 include metallic red, dark knight and racing blue.

Yamaha MT-15 gets a new colour theme of gloss black and red. Both wheels get the red shade, whereas the golden USD forks create an exciting contrast against the largely black colour scheme. Existing colour options for MT-15 include metallic black, ice fluo-vermillion, cyan storm, racing blue and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. K2K Motovlogs has shared a detailed first look walkaround of new 2023 MT15 dual ABS.

Yamaha FZ-X gets a new matte blue colour, which seems familiar to the one used on existing YZF-R15 V4. The blue shade has been used predominantly on the fuel tank and front fender. Much of the bike has a blacked-out look including the headlamp cowl, engine, exhaust and grab rail. The bike also gets golden coloured wheels. Existing colour options for FZ-X include matte copper, matte black and metallic blue.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X also gets dual-channel ABS. It is possible that Yamaha may have two versions of FZ-X, going forward. One could be similar to the existing model, whereas the other could have an updated scrambler-like profile. The latter could get features such as new windscreen, high mounted front fender and tubular steel casing for the headlight. It is not certain if both variants of FZ-X will be getting dual-channel ABS.

All three bikes are expected to be OBD-2 compliant. The deadline for the same is March 31, 2022. OBD-2 primarily enforces stricter emission norms via real-time monitoring of exhaust gases. On-board diagnostics systems can detect any variations from mandated emission norms.

No performance tweaks

Much of the hardware will be the same for 2023 versions of R15, MT-15 and FZ-X. R15 and MT-15 share the same 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. It generates 18.4 PS of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with a 149cc, air cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine that churns out 12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission.