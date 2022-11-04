2023 Yamaha R125 Debuts With New Design, TFT Display – KTM 125 Rival

Replacing the last gen body style, 2023 Yamaha R125 gets design inspired by R7 which is also seen on the R15 V4

With racing at its core, Yamaha has been pushing performance-oriented motorcycles ever since I can remember. Being one of the Japanese “Big Four”, Yamaha is known for its YZF-R series of sporty machines. Even though we don’t get the brilliant R6 anymore, Yamaha’s YZF-R range is still going strong with a huge cult following.

In India, YZF-R15 V4 is a stellar example of a low-capacity supersport. Despite its hefty Rs. 1.8 lakh to Rs. 1.93 lakh price tag (ex-sh), R15 V4 sold just under 10,000 units in September 2022. Due to the absence of an equally specced rival from Suzuki and Honda, R15 V4 reigns its supremacy. Yamaha R125 is well-known too.

From team Orange, we have RC 125 which costs Rs. 1.85 lakh in India and is also offered in Europe and other global markets. Due to its lightness, 125cc supersport machines pose as a brilliant beginner bike to step up a rider’s game in motorsport. To cater to this market, Yamaha Motor Europe has revealed 2023 YZF-R125.

2023 Yamaha R125 Debuts

When we lay down facts, we can all unanimously agree that R15 is quite a looker. It has a sharp fascia that is inspired by Yamaha’s big bikes. For a faired motorcycle, design forms a major deciding factor. It has to be right. Mistakes will lead to poor sales, something that is very evident in Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 and 250.

Yamaha hasn’t messed around with R15 V4’s design and has incorporated it into R125. Earlier, R125 used to get R15 V3’s body and was conveniently called R125 V3. With this update, R125 now gets stunning LED DRLs, reshaped bodywork and a bi-functional LED projector headlight that lends it a big bike appeal. Something which the target audience will not mind, one bit.

Star of the show for new Yamaha R125 has to be its 5” TFT display that the company’s flagship R1 gets. This looks far more upmarket than previously offered LCD display. Based on riding situation, the rider can choose between ‘Street’ and ‘Track’ themes. This screen gets a lap timer, gear position indicator, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, and a lot more. Will this display make it to India-spec R15? Only time will tell.

Specs & Features

2023 Yamaha R125 gets traction control, slip and assist clutch, dual channel ABS and even an optional quick shifter. To offer more grip and extract the most out of this 125cc engine, Yamaha has offered Michelin Pilot Street tyres measuring 100/80-17 at front and 140/70-17 at the rear.

Speaking of its engine, it is a 125cc EURO5-compliant engine that gets VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) as R15 V4 does. It makes 15 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 11.5 Nm at 8,000 RPM and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. Cycle parts include KYB 41mm USD forks at front and mono-shock at the rear.

Dropping anchor on this track machine is 292 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc. New Yamaha R125 gets radially mounted brake calipers. Pricing is likely to be revealed in 2023. It is not yet known if Yamaha intends to bring this to our shores. We wish they do.