2023 Yamaha R15, FZX, MT15 Launch Soon – First Photos Leak

The first units of 2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15 and FZ-X have arrived at select dealerships and a launch is likely to happen on Feb 13

Yamaha banks on its premium 2W range like no other. Today, Yamaha is probably the only 2W manufacturer with significant volumes, without offering budget commuters or scooters. The company’s premium motorcycle range includes YZF-R15, MT-15 and FZ-X.

Yamaha is keen on reviving some of its legacy brands like RX into India, and is actively considering ways to introduce an ADV within the 125-155cc segment as well. Ahead of all that, Yamaha is now making its premium motorcycle range updated for MY2023. In that regard, 2023 Yamaha R15, MT15 and FZ-X are getting new Editions. Let’s take a look.

2023 Yamaha R15, MT15

Recently in Indonesia, we saw Yamaha launching a new Aggressive Grey variant for R15. It was a stunning combo with black USD forks, Grey base paint and trickles of Neon on fairing. Alloys were completely Neon too. This is not the same Edition Yamaha is launching in India. Spy shots reveal golden USD forks like on every other R15.

The base paint is still Grey, similar to Aggressive Grey launched in Indonesia with little splashes of Yellow. Instead of matching alloy wheel colour with this Yellow, Yamaha is offering a golden finish. Something similar is offered with the R15M World GP 60th Edition. There is a gloss black element on the front fairing above the headlight, similar to R15M Metallic Grey.

MY2023 new edition MT 15, however, gets a gloss black shade. It resembles the Metallic Black colour Yamaha offers. But the new edition gets Red alloys found on the Ice Fluo – Vermillion variant. It isn’t as flashy as the Cyan-painted wheels on the Cyan Storm variant, though. A combination of Metallic Black and Fluorescent Red wheels was not offered before by Yamaha.

FZ-X is getting a new edition for MY2023 as well. This new model has also reached a few dealerships ahead of launch and has been papped alongside MY2023 R15 and MT 15. It gets a new Blue shade and doesn’t resemble Yamaha FZ-X’s Metallic Blue option. Instead, it resembles the Racing Blue shade offered with the MT 15 and R15.

New FZ-X Gets Dual-Channel ABS

Apart from this new colour, new MY2023 FZ-X will also feature dual-channel ABS, something which was missing in outgoing model. Dual-channel ABS is likely to be offered as standard and is not exclusive to this new edition. That said, Yamaha might limit dual-channel ABS just for this new edition and pit it as top-spec trim for FZ-X.

Mechanically, there won’t be any changes on R15 and MT-15. Only FZ-X will get an upgrade in braking hardware in the form of dual-channel ABS. Both R15 and MT 15 will continue to offer 18.4 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of torque from its 155cc liquid-cooled VVA engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission. FZ-X will continue to offer 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox.