2023 Yamaha R15 V4 Updated With New Colour – Aggressive Grey

With no big bikes to offer Yamaha R15 V4 is the company’s flagship offering in India until R7 and MT-09 are launched

Yamaha operates in premium motorcycle and scooter segment in India. Yamaha seems to have distanced itself from offering budget commuter motorcycles and scooters in the country where Hero and Honda dominate in large volumes. FZ is Yamaha’s least expensive offering and R15 V4 is the most expensive.

Speaking of, Yamaha R15 V4 gets a slight refresh in Indonesia. There are no mechanical changes or power bumps. That said, there is a new and tasty colour option. This new colour brings out an immense sporty appeal that might be a hot favorite among young audiences.

2023 Yamaha R15 Gets New Colour

For starters, this new colour will be sold alongside existing ones and there haven’t been any omissions in Indonesia. This way, Yamaha has refreshed its sub-quarter-liter track missile for MY2023. This new colour scheme is called Aggressive Grey and plays with neon on top of a dark shade of grey.

While every other colour scheme gets golden coloured front USD forks, they are finished in black on Aggressive Grey. The new colour dons interesting use of neon colour on front fairing, fuel tank, side fairing and alloy wheels. On the front fascia and fuel tanks, neon is used in the form of stripes while alloy wheels are completely painted in neon colour.

This looks very different from Metallic Red, Dark Knight, Racing Blue, Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, WGP 60th Edition and Metallic Grey that is currently offered with R15 V4 and R15M in India. The new colour comes off as energetic and youthful and is definitely an interesting addition in R15 V4’s lineup.

Specs & Features

Mechanically, Yamaha has kept MY2023 R15 V4 unchanged. This means that it still continues to be powered by the 155 cc LCV4 SOHC engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech as found on outgoing model. This engine makes 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm of torque. This engine is tech-laden as well.

It gets VVA, liquid-cooling, a traction control system, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter (only for clutchless upshifts and not downshifts) and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Aggressive Grey is not announced for India officially as of yet. In India, prices for Yamaha R15 V4 start from Rs. 1.8 lakh and goes till Rs. 1.93 lakh for R15M (prices ex-sh).

With no real rivals in premium and tech-savvy faired sports machines in 150cc category, Yamaha R15 V4 enjoys a monopoly. In November 2022, Yamaha managed to sell 7,424 units of R15 in India and exported 1,036 R15s. The closest rival to Yamaha R15 V4 other than R15 V3 (a.k.a. R15S) is KTM RC 125.