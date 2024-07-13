2024 Audi A6 Facelift Spied Outside ARAI Facility – 5 Series, E-Class Rival

Outgoing Audi A6 measures 4.93m in length, 1.88m in width, 1.45m in height and has a 2.92m long wheelbase with a 530L large boot space

To cater to India’s best-selling luxury car segment (executive luxury sedan), Audi is on the verge of launching their new A6 facelift in India. Spied outside of ARAI’s facility in Chakan, this development hints that the India-spec A6 facelift is in final stages of homologation and should be launched soon. Here’s a closer look.

2024 Audi A6 Facelift Spied

The race to rule India’s executive luxury sedan segment just took an interesting turn. Over the past couple of months, the story revolved around BMW unveiling their new 5 Series LWB in India. 5 Series LWB will launch in India on 24th July, 2024, ahead of Mercedes-Benz launching their next-gen E-Class in India.

But spy shots of next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB from their Chakan plant went viral on the internet. This turn in events might have stolen some of BMW 5 Series LWB’s thunder as Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is India’s best-selling luxury car across all segments. Swaying at least a few prospective 5 Series LWB buyers.

Now, the competition has gone from brutal to bloody as Audi India is bringing their new A6 facelift to crash BMW and Merc’s party further. Buyers are now fully spoiled with a third up-to-date German executive luxury sedan that is also locally assembled to strike an attractive price point.

Said Audi A6 was spotted unloading at ARAI’s facility in Chakan for accreditation. These images were shot by automotive enthusiast, Ketan Dikre. In the pictures, we can see the new 2024 Audi A6 facelift being unloaded from a truck outside ARAI’s facility. Audi India has tried to hide the car’s identity by covering its trunk and wheels.

However, the new rear bumper and tail light design confirm that this is, in fact, the newer facelift. The colour seen in this spy shot resembles Brilliant Black, which is a standard colour along with Arkona White. India-spec model looks like it has higher suspension travel and taller profile tyres with relatively high ground clearance.

What can we expect?

The spy shots also confirm that this is the Sport trim, instead of S-Line and Black Editions sold globally. Globally, standard features with Sport trim include heated front seats, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch touchscreens running MMI Navigation Plus, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, rearview camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among others.

Exact features and trim hierarchy of India-spec A6 are still unknown. Dimensions are likely to be largely similar to the current model. Powertrains-wise, we don’t expect any significant updates as well. The unit seen in the spy shot is not the Plug-in Hybrid variant as it lacks a charging port at the left rear quarter panel.

The same 2.0L 45 TSI engine with 261 bhp and 370 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT is likely too. Just like the model it is replacing, 2024 Audi A6 facelift will be brought in via CKD route and locally assembled here at SAVIPL’s facility alongside Q3 and Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 and A4. Price-wise competitiveness may be high.