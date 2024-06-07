2024 Bajaj Chetak New Variant Launch Price Rs 96k – 123 Kms Range, 5 Colours

New entry-level model of Bajaj Chetak will compete with other budget-friendly electric scooters like the Ola S1 Air and Ather 450S

With its rugged full metal body and reliable performance, Bajaj Chetak has emerged as one of the popular electric scooters in the country. In FY2024, Chetak was ranked at fourth place in the list of bestselling electric two-wheelers. Its market share was at 11.31%.

New Chetak base variant to boost sales

Bajaj has launched a new affordable version of Chetak, called Chetak 2901. It is priced at Rs 95,998, ex-sh Bangalore. 5 colour options are on offer – Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue. It will be available in over 500 showrooms across India. It delivers 123 kilometres (ARAI-certified) range.

Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are pleased to announce the start of shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet.

The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and comes with more than 123 kms of ARAI certified range. Retails to consumers shall start from 15 June onwards. We believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market.”

Chetak 2901 offers a range of features designed to enhance rider comfort and convenience, including a Coloured Digital Console, Alloy Wheels, and Bluetooth Connectivity. For those seeking additional upgrades, the TecPac package is available. The TecPac provides advanced features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, Follow Me Home lights, and enhanced Bluetooth App connectivity.

3 Chetak Variants On Offer

This new Chetak 2901 variant joins the existing 2 Bajaj Chetak variants – Chetak Urbane and Chetak Premium. These are equipped with 2.9 kWh and 3.2 kWh battery packs while range is 113 km and 126 km, respectively. Both scooters have a top speed of 73 kmph. Chetak Urbane variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1.23 lakh. Chetak Premium starts at Rs 1.47 lakh.

Bajaj’s strategy to launch an affordable version of Chetak is in line with emerging trends in the industry. Many electric two-wheeler brands such as Ola Electric and Ather have introduced affordable variants for consumers. One of the objectives is to reduce the adverse impact coming from reduction in government subsidies. It is to note that many states have completely stopped subsidies for EVs, as the allocated funds have been exhausted.

Affordable EVs will make it easier for consumers to make the switch from ICE to electric. If ICE age were to end, the new breed of affordable electric two-wheelers would play a crucial role. Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane, and Chetak 2901 have received approval for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). Bajaj Auto Ltd. is part of the Government of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Electric Vehicles.