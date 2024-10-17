2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched – New Features, Colours

With the launch of Pulsar N125, Bajaj has expanded its 125cc lineup, which is its best-selling category and is likely to boost sales further

Being among the country’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, has been radicalising premium commuter and street motorcycle genre with Pulsar brand. Expanding the Pulsar lineup is the new Pulsar N125.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launch

With the just-launched Pulsar N125, Bajaj aims to push the sales boundaries and position itself as the country’s best-selling 125cc motorcycle manufacturer. After launching Freedom 125 CNG, which is the world’s first CNG motorcycle, Bajaj came up with the biggest-ever Pulsar in the form of Pulsar NS400Z.

Now, looking at the opposite end of displacement, we have the just-launched Pulsar N125, which is tasked to be the best-selling 125cc bike in India. 125cc Pulsars have been Bajaj’s best-selling category and the company is further expanding its lineup in this displacement class consisting of Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.

Pulsar N125 appears to be the sportiest of this trio, while Pulsar NS125 looks the bulkiest, owing to its larger proportions and higher weight. Design-wise, the Pulsar N125 emerges as a handsome machine. Sticking with its Pulsar family genes, Pulsar N125 gets an aggressive design. Muscular tank shrouds and edgy headlight design are stand-out elements.

Also notable with Pulsar N125 is a sculpted fuel tank, split seat design, single-piece rear pillion grab rail, a chunky tyre hugger, among others. Like Freedom 125, Pulsar N125 also gets muscular covers on its RSU telescopic front forks, contributing to its macho appearance.

Headlights are LEDs and they are vertically stacked. Rear tail lights are LEDs too and resemble other Pulsars. However, turn indicators are all halogen, unlike Hero Xtreme 125R. Looking at the motorcycle, one can see that the rider’s triangle is fairly upright, but with a slight lean on the handlebars.

Specs and Features

Where Powertrains are concerned, Bajaj has gone with a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that is capable of kicking out 11.8 bhp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. These are similar numbers to what we saw with the Pulsar NS125, but Pulsar N125 weighs less, giving a better power-to-weight ratio.

Componentry-wise, RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, front disc brake option, box section swingarm, 17-inch alloy wheels with same design as Pulsar P150’s, among others. Features include a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125 continue to be the primary rivals to Bajaj Pulsar N125.

In other news, Bajaj Auto share price suffered a massive decline of over 12% on the BSE, down by Rs 1,450, trading at Rs 10,170 currently. Analysts suggest due to the recent Q2 results announced for the FY 2024/25 period and the muted commentary for upcoming festive season.

