2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Leaks Before Launch – First Undisguised Photos

With its sporty profile and competitive pricing, Pulsar N125 can help acquire a larger market share in the 125cc motorcycle segment

Bajaj Pulsar currently ranks second in the 125cc space, with a market share of more than 20%. On offer are Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. To present something fresh in this space, Bajaj will soon launch the Pulsar N125. Ahead of launch tomorrow, first undisguised photos of the new Pulsar N125 have leaked online. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Aditya Pandey for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 – Key features

As there are already two 125cc Pulsar bikes, the upcoming Pulsar N125 will have to offer something special to get the attention of enthusiasts. Teasers reveal that the N125 is programmed to achieve that goal. Visually, Pulsar N125 has a striking presence, similar to other N series Pulsar bikes. A new purple colour was seen in the teasers, which appears quite enigmatic.

Some more attractive colour options could be made available with Pulsar N125. Colour options for existing Pulsar 125 and NS125 appear relatively subdued in comparison to the energetic purple shade seen with Pulsar N125. The bike also gets sporty graphics and decals that further enhance the overall look and feel. Another highlight is the 3D Pulsar logo on the fuel tank.

A walkaround would reveal features such as sleek LED headlamp, sharp tank shrouds, sporty fuel tank design and polygonal rear-view mirrors. Pulsar N125 has an underbelly exhaust that ensures a smooth appearance for the side profile. The bike has a split seat design, short tail section, robust grab rails and rear tyre hugger. A slightly forward-leaning riding position is likely to resonate with the younger generation.

Pulsar N125 – Agile performance

Based on the teasers, it is evident that Pulsar N125 will be the most agile and manoeuvrable 125 cc Pulsar bike. It is designed to dominate the chaotic urban streets, often seen with heavy traffic. Terms like ‘daring’ used in the teasers clearly reveal the promise of entirely new experiences with a smaller-capacity Pulsar bike. Power will be supplied via a 125 cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine that generates 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm. Users will have access to a 5-speed gearbox.

In comparison, rival TVS Raider has a 124.8 cc air & oil cooled, single cylinder engine that delivers 11.38 PS and 11.2 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Hero Xtreme 125R has a 124.7 cc engine, producing 11.4 PS and 10.5 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed transmission.

Pulsar N125 Pricing – Diwali offers likely

Several of the Pulsar bikes are currently available with festive offers. In the 125cc segment, Pulsar 125 and NS125 are available with savings of up to Rs 8,000. It is possible that Bajaj could introduce a limited period special pricing for Pulsar N125. Ex-showroom price of Pulsar N125 is expected to be around Rs 95,000. However, users should be able to save more in case there are special offers. The most affordable is Pulsar 125, starting at Rs 92,883. Pulsar NS125 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,01,050.